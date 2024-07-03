Sponsored: It’s time for some fun in the sun…

Summer in Dubai is synonymous with staycations, and with it, comes some bright deals that will make you light up like the sun. For UAE residents looking for a summer escape, head to the charming Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

For UAE residents, the beachfront property is offering rooms for a starting rate of Dhs700 per night. It comes with cool add-ons such as breakfast, Dhs200 credit, plus an early check-in at 11am and a late check-out at 4pm. The credit can be used at either eforea Spa or any of the hotel’s award-winning dining outlets including Mowsem, Barfly by Buddha Bar, CLAW BBQ, Trader Vic’s, Tahitian Village by Trader Vic’s, Zing Pool & Beach Bar, SocialBee, and Jones the Grocer.

Whether you’re coming with a partner, your family or even just alone, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is a great treat. You can kickstart the day with breakfast by the sea at Mowsem (included in the offer), followed by a little lounge session at Zing Pool & Beach Bar with light bites and sips.

You can then choose to go to eforea Spa for a little rejuvenation or head up to your room for a little R&R before you wind down for dinner.

If you’re visiting on Sunday with the little ones, you can visit Mowsem for the renowned Imagination Brunch. There will be exciting activities and lively performances by unicorns, princesses, and magicians which the kids will love.

For Euro fans, if you’re staying over you won’t miss a second of the game as Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will be showing off all the live action at CLAW BBQ Palm Jumeirah. It is the largest sports bar on The Palm with more than 50 screens. You can also make your way to McGettigan’s Factory Palm Jumeirah to watch the matches and indulge in some great offers.

To book, visit hilton.com or email dxbpj.info@hilton.com or call 04 230 0000.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, summer staycation offer until Sept 30, from Dhs700, Tel: (0)4 230 0000. hilton.com