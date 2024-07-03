Sponsored: If you’ve been wanting to check-in to these Maldivian-inspired overwater villas, now is the time…

With summer in full swing, escaping the scorching heat is on everyone’s mind. Just 45 minutes north of Dubai lies Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, a sanctuary offering a blend of luxury and tranquility. Nestled on a private peninsula with golden sands, this resort offers a serene retreat with stunning ocean and lagoon views.

The spacious suites feature private balconies overlooking lush greenery and the Arabian Gulf. For a unique experience, the resort’s overwater pool villas offer Maldivian-style luxury with ultimate privacy and uninterrupted views of the surrounding mangroves.

This summer, Anantara has incredible offers on weekday staycations of two nights or more. Save 35 per cent on accommodation, daily breakfast and half-board dining, and receive 10 per cent off additional dining and spa services.

Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. There’s also an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge.

Families will appreciate complimentary stays and dining for children under 10, two-bedroom villas, kids’ and teens’ clubs, a dedicated kids’ pool, and babysitting services.

For a day of relaxation, indulge in a spa day with access to the private beach and resort pool, plus a blissful 90-minute massage of your choice.

With its location amidst a mangrove lagoon, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches, guests can also expect to be surrounded by plenty of wildlife; from flamingos and ibis birds to turtles and even dolphins.

These offers are available for stays until October 15, 2024, and spa days can be booked Monday through Thursday with prior reservation.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Ras Al Khaimah. Summer offer valid on stays until October 15, 2024. Room rates from Dhs800 per night. anantara.com

