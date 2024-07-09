Sponsored: Memories for a lifetime await…

If you’re looking for an escape from the harsh summer, look no further. Kempinski at Mall of the Emirates is offering the ultimate dreamy staycation. Find here, winter during the summertime and amazing offers for the best deal, specially for UAE residents.

At Kempinski, not only will you find the epitome of luxury and charm, but also exclusive access to the Mall of the Emirates via a seamless connection. Indulge in retail therapy from over 800 stores, savour delicious food at the restaurants or pamper yourself with a session at the Sensasia Stories Spa.

Receive up to 30 per cent off on your stay and up to Dhs500 dine-in credit per stay at any of the in-house restaurants*, as well as 20 per cent off on SENSASIA Spa treatments. Kids go free up to 12 years old. This is valid on stays booked for until September 30.

If you book Grand Deluxe rooms and above categories, you’ll receive another host of elevated benefits. Get complimentary access to the Executive Lounge when you book for Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above. Get two tickets to Ski Dubai when you book Grand Deluxe rooms and above categories.

To top it all off, get early check-in at 12pm and late check-out until 3pm subject to availability, as well as complimentary hands-free and Digital Concierge services.

Make the most of dining…

Sparkling Afternoon Tea at Aspen

Indulge in homemade savoury and sweet dishes paired with non-alcoholic bubbles and freshly brewed beverages, guided by the tea sommelier’s expertise at Dhs200 single and Dhs375 double from 1pm to 7pm, daily.

Flavors of the Levant business lunch at Olea

From Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 4pm. The best of Arabian cuisine, including a spread of mouth-watering platters with desserts and beverages. Dhs150 per set menu including water and soft beverages.

Spanish flair at Salero

Salero’s business lunch is priced at Dhs150 per person for a set menu, from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm. The tapas happy hour offers one tapa and a glass of Sangria or beer for just Dhs75, daily, from 4pm to 7pm. Catch a singer or guitarist live from 8pm to 10.30pm, every Tuesday and Wednesday, and a singer or guitarist and flamenco performance from 8pm to 10.30pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Movie magic…

Get a personalized cinema experience at Vox by Kempinski on the third floor.

Terms and Conditions:

• Dhs200 F&B credit for bookings up to duplex ski chalet.

• Dhs500 F&B credit for Executive Tower Suite, Presidential Suite and 2 and 3 bedroom chalet bookings. Dining offer is available for Aspen by Kempinski, Salero Tapas and Bodega, Olea and Mosaic Chill.

• A valid UAE Residency ID is required at the time of check-in to avail of the offer.

• The rate is subject to a 10 per cent service charge, 5 per cent VAT, 7 per cent municipality fees, and DhsAED Tourism fee per room per night.

Images: Supplied