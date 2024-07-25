Featuring all your favourite characters…

It doesn’t matter how old you are, famous characters from Warner Bros. World™ are pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

The great news is, those iconic characters will soon adorn the UAE national carrier, Etihad Airways’ 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft as part of a strategic new partnership signed between Etihad and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. What this means is, the park experience is coming directly to you, the next time you travel through Zayed International Airport on this jet, or use the exclusive, themed lounge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@wbworldyasisland)

This will be the world’s first Warner Bros. World™ branded airplane, and from what we could see at their glittering launch event this morning, the jet will feature Tom and Jerry, Superman, Tweety, and a few other favourites. As for the lounges, get set to be transported into the worlds of your favourite characters.

The 787-10 will take flight with a voyage to London Heathrow (LHR) on Saturday, July 27, with other leading global destinations such as Amsterdam, Vienna and Dublin to follow.

What else does this partnership include?

Keeping with the theme, Etihad has also introduced a beautiful Warner Bros. World™ branded merchandise line for children aged up to 10 years, including a blanket, water bottle, colouring books, sticker sheets and more, primarily in a shade of baby blue that your little one will love.

Speaking of exciting partnerships…

In April, tomark the launch of the new A380 flights between Zayed International Airport and JFK International, Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden turned Etihad’s new hub at Zayed International Airport into a makeshift football pitch at a fun shoot.

Two months prior, the UAE’s national carrier became the title sponsor of the Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team in the history of league cricket after a groundbreaking signing in February.

They also unveiled these very cool amenity kits earlier this year.

So much to look forward to…

Media: Instagram, What’s On, supplied