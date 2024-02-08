Aviation giant meets sporting supremo with this exciting new partnership…

The UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways, has just signed an exciting new partnership as the official sponsor of the most successful league cricket team in history, the Chennai Super Kings. The alliance marks the beginning of a thrilling new partnership between one of the biggest brands in the UAE and the 5-time league champions, and will come to life on the team’s official jersey, as well as through a variety of engaging activities and fan activations.

Etihad Airways currently operates three flights a day to the southern Indian city of Chennai. The airline has also announced two new routes to the southern Indian cities of Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram only weeks ago, adding to a total of 165 weekly flights flying to a total of 10 Indian destinations.

Etihad’s new signing with the Chennai Super Kings adds to a booming portfolio of corporate partnerships, including as the official partners of Manchester City Football Club in a partnership that goes back 15 years.

Over the past year, they’ve also reintroduced their mighty A380s last summer with four flights a week to London Heathrow (LHR) following the addition of four flights a week to Boston, in the United States, Lisbon, Mykonos and more.

Other major milestones for the airline in the capital include the opening of their luxurious new lounges at the newly-inaugurated Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, in addition to being named in the top 10 of the world’s airlines last year.

High fliers, indeed..

Images: supplied, What’s On archive