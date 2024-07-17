Your Hatta visit just got more exciting…

A road trip to Hatta, Dubai’s beautiful exclave is always exciting, and the next time you visit, make sure you bring your bicycle and e-scooters with you as there are new tracks to try.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced the completion of new tracks which extend 4.5km in Hatta. The project includes two rest areas along the track where you can catch your breath and grab a bite.

If you prefer walking as your exercise means, RTA also completed a 2.2km walking track adjacent to the new tracks.

Speaking about the project, Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA stated, “RTA’s strategy aims to implement a series of improvement projects and offer multiple options for an exceptional individual mobility experience, aligning with the growth and increasing popularity of Hatta as a destination among residents and tourists.”

He added, “The new cycling track starts at the backyard of Hatta Community Centre, passes through the existing pedestrian bridge at Leem Lake, and joins with the existing track in Wadi Hatta Park. The track connects to the Hatta Guest House area and links with the existing track at Hatta Police Roundabout, running up to Hatta Sports Club before branching out as shared tracks with the existing streets in Almasiaf area near Al-Salmi.”

He also pointed out that one of the aims is ‘to encourage individual mobility means and exercise, as such contributing to realising Dubai’s ambitions and cementing its leading position among the top bicycle-friendly cities.’

If you’re going to Hatta by car, RTA has also completed the paving of a parking lot at Wadi Leem Lake. It has upgraded the existing gravel road connecting the parking lot to the main street with tiles.

Bookmark for the cooler season, but if you can’t wait to explore, make sure you wear sunscreen, a hat and take water.

How to get to Hatta without a car?

You can catch a bus daily from Dubai Mall. The Hatta Express Bus will cost Dhs25 and take you from the Dubai Mall bus station to the Hatta bus station. The bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm, departing every two hours. The best part? The journey will only take one and a half hours.

Images: Supplied by Dubai Media Office