All aboard the Hatta Express…

Looking to add some adventure to your life? High up Dubai’s Hajar mountains, Hatta is a great place to hit if you want to swap skyline views for nature.

From kayaking to waterslides, a honeybee farm to a zip-lining, it is the ultimate adventure haven. And now, it’s easier than ever to head to the mountainous part of the emirate with the new(ish) bus route from Dubai.

The Hatta Express Bus costs just Dhs25 per person and takes you from the Dubai Mall bus station to Hatta bus station. The bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm, departing every two hours. The best part? The journey will only take 90 minutes.

And, whether you’re going for an adventure-filled day or staying the weekend, you can hop on the same bus back to Dubai. The last bus leaves Hatta bus station at 7pm.

The Hatta Express Bus is available for all Dubai residents and tourists now. You can pay using your Nol Card or cash directly to the driver.

Plus, on arrival in Hatta, there’s the Hop On and Off bus from Hatta bus station to transport visitors around the main attractions (Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village), for just Dhs2 per stop.

SEE ALSO: A three-day wellness festival is taking over Hatta next month

The sun has got its Hatta on…

Hatta is one of our favourite spots for escaping the city with a myriad of adventures on your doorstep. Experience wadi-hikes, kayaking trips, horse riding, mountain biking, zip-lining, axe-throwing, archery, zorbing, climbing, waterslides, a honeybee farm, and more alfresco fun.

Stay tuned… More projects are coming to Hatta soon too, including Hatta Beach, a heritage village, and an 11.5km cycling track.

For more information visit: visithatta.com

Images: Provided/Social