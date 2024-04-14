A visit to Hatta is always exciting…

Okay, it is technically not another emirate as it belongs to Dubai, but it is far from the hustle and bustle of the city and home to picturesque mountain views and fun activities. A road trip to this beautiful exclave is always exciting for residents and visitors alike and there’s always something new to explore.

If you are planning a visit, we have put together a list of the top 6 things to do in Hatta

Get your fill of adrenaline with Wadi Hub

There are countless activities to get involved in, in Hatta. No matter how much of a daredevil you are, everybody is guaranteed to have the ultimate outdoor adventure experience. At Hatta Wadi Hub, your options for fun are limitless. From hiking to mountain biking, archery, zorbing, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and more. The latest addition to the adventure zone is a rope course, on which both children and adults can test their nerves and athleticism on. You can even bring your pups for kayaking.

Wadi Hub, Dubai – Hatta Road, open daily 7am to 10pm between October and April. hattawadihubtickets.com

Indulge in some culture and heritage

While Hatta is known for its mountainous views and incredibly fun activities – there is also some pretty impressive history and heritage to the town. Set around the majestic Hajar mountains, shrowded in gorgeous date palms and surrounded by expansive land, travel back in time and experience Hatta Heritage Village. Over 30 structures have been refurbished and you will be able to wander around and picture what life was like back in the day. Entry is free and it is well worth the journey.

Hatta Heritage Village, open Sat to Thu 7.30am to 8.30pm, Fri 2.30pm to 8.30pm, free entry.

Take a ride on the wild side

For those looking to explore with an equine friend, Hatta Horses is the place to be. You will be able to book a scenic and perfectly safe tour of Hatta while horseback on an Arabian horse. The tour will take you around the lakes and mountain foothills, or you can venture into the wild and enjoy a barbecue lunch. Horseback riding starts from as little as Dhs50.

Hatta Horses, Hatta, prices start from Dhs50 for 30 minutes. Tel: (0)52 446 0322. visithatta.com

Discover the Honeybee Garden

Get suited and booted in protective gear and a bee suit and explore hundreds of hives. Not only is the Honeybee Garden absolutely picturesque, but there is also a museum where guests can learn all about sustainability and the importance of bees. You can even buy honey directly from the garden, as well as a wide range of keepsakes and honey-inspired beauty products.

Hatta Honeybee Garden, near Hill Park, open daily from 9am to 5pm. @hatta.honey

Check out a cafe

Nestled between the palms, Under The Shade is a serene spot located in Hatta’s Heritage Village. This rustic venue’s charm lies in its simplicity and natural elements, transporting all coffee lovers to their own secret oasis. Guests can sip on a heartwarming coffee whilst basking in the sounds of chirping birds and trickling water. Bliss.

Under The Shade, Hatta Heritage Village, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, @uts.ae

Escape the city with Hatta Resorts

If you’re not ready to leave after a day full of excursions, don’t fret as there are plenty of camping, glamping, and resort options for you to turn in for the night. Thanks to Hatta Resorts, there are some lovely packages to take advantage of until the end of March. With an overnight stay, breakfast bite basket a barbecue dinner as well as the resort’s adventure pack included, it’s pretty much a no-brainer as to whether or not the stay is worth it.

Make a pit stop

Explore the marvellous archaeological site, Mleiha

Mleiha is technically a part of Sharjah, but if you are making the drive over to Hatta, it’s a great spot to park and explore. It is home to archaeological sites (which consists of the remains of the old town of Mleiha, dating back 2,000 years), a museum, activities including trekking and horseback riding, wadi caves and artifacts dating back to the first movement of humans from Africa 130,000 years ago.

For more information visit discovermleiha.ae to plan your trip.

How to get there if you don’t have a car?

Get the express bus from Dubai Mall

من #دبي مول إلى قلب حتا الجبلية!

متعة أكيدة بانتظارك.. انطلق على متن حافلات حتا إكسبرس إلى عالمٍ مليء بالتشويق والمغامرات الرائعة.#هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات #المواصلات_العامة #راحتك_تهمنا pic.twitter.com/Bt44GCI0Q3 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 23, 2022

You can now catch a bus daily from Dubai Mall. The Hatta Express Bus will cost Dhs25 and take you from the Dubai Mall bus station to the Hatta bus station. The bus operates daily from 7am to 7pm, departing every two hours. The best part? The journey will only take one and a half hours.

