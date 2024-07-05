Who doesn’t love a cheeky deal…

Dubai is a culinary wonderland, full of stunning and spectacular restaurants waiting to be explored. But sometimes those receipts add up quickly which is why it’s always good to be on the hunt for an incredible meal deals – enter some of the best restaurants in Dubai to the rescue.

Here are 11 of the best meal deals in Dubai that are under Dhs350 for two.

Couqley

A well-loved and well-known French restaurant, Couqley is essentially a driving force in the JLT food scene. Mondays at Couqley are reserved for their famous steak frites night where you and your better half can delight in their iconic steak and fries, paired with a bottle of wine and dessert to share. Far from breaking the bank, this meal will cost Dhs349 for two.

Couqley, JLT and Pullman Downtown, Monday nights Dhs349 for two. @couqleyuae

Positano

Taking place on Mondays Positano located in the JW Marriott Marquis offers guests a feast of unlimited pizza for only Dhs99. If you’d like, add in a bottle of wine and increase your share to Dhs150. That means under Dhs250 for unlimited pizza and a bottle of wine, for two. Oh, they also serve pork. Children up to the age of five eat for free and children from six to 12 can dine for half-price.

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mondays 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 @positanodxb

Jun’s

Another one of our absolute faves serves up a weekly meal deal that is too good to pass up on. Jun’s offers guests a two-course set menu every night from 4pm to 7pm for Dhs150 per person. If you’d like add a glass of wine each for Dhs35 and your dinner will only cost Dhs370 for two.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown, Mon to Fri from 4pm to 7pm, Dhs150 for two courses. Tel: (0)4 457 6035 junsdubai.com

Luigia

If you’re looking for a midweek dinner out on a budget with some bubbles, then Luigia is the one for you. You are invited to enjoy any pizza of your choice, paired with three glasses of bubbles for only Dhs150 per person. Every Wednesday, that sounds like a win to us.

Luigia, The Rixos Premium, JBR, Wed from 5.30pm t0 11pm, Dhs150 per person for pizza and three glasses of bubbles. @luigiadubai

Soon

The latest Japanese Izakaya to grace the JLT neighbourhood is making it even easier for you to get your fill of Sushi. Soon is offering up 2 hours of unlimited sushi from a set menu every Sunday from Dhs160 per person. If you’d like to include drinks add Dhs100. That works out to Dhs320 for two.

Soon, Cluster P, Armada Tower, JLT. Sundays from 6pm to 10pm, Dhs160 for food, Dhs260 for food and drinks. @soon_dxb

Coya

Coya, hidden on Jumeirah Beach Road, is an iconic venue that has just launched a delightful luncheon menu that is priced at Dhs140 for two courses or Dhs160 for three courses, meaning your lunch will cost Dhs320.

Coya, Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2, Mon to Thu from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs160 per person. coyarestaurant.com

Sucre Fire Dining Dubai

For DIFC dwellers this venue is a guaranteed cult favourite, known for their butter, dulce de leche fondant and outstanding food. Sucre has a Sunday lunch deal that almost seems too good to be true. You and your special someone can enjoy a three-course lunch for Dhs150 per person, and Dhs35 extra for a glass of wine each. which works out to Dhs300, or Dhs370 for two. And don’t worry the dulce de leche fondant is on the dessert menu.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Sundays from 12pm to 5pm, Dhs150 for three courses per person. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 sucredubai.com

Sal

Looking to lunch at the Burj Al Arab without breaking the bank? Sal has got us covered, while it’s a little more than Dhs350 for two – their afternoon lunch is priced at Dhs195 per person for a three-course meal which works out to Dhs390 for two.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mon to Fri, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm and 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs195 per head, Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Miss Lily’s

We love Miss Lily’s and have all the more reason to love them for their Monday night special. Get ready to vibe and enjoy five bites and three drinks for only Dhs150 per person. That works out to a cheeky Dhs300 per couple and the vibes will surely flow.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Level 5, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mondays, Dhs150 per person for five bites and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 356 2900 misslilys.com

Polline

A brand new concept that has recently opened its doors at the Beach Walk Boutique Hotel in Jumeirah is a stunning homegrown concept that we’ve very quickly grown to love. Polline serves up a three-course menu priced at Dhs120 per person, and the best part is – it changes daily which means you’ll enjoy a different menu every time you visit.

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim, Dhs120 daily for three course meal. @pollinedxb

Sirali

Dubai’s popular Turkish restaurant, Sirali, serves up a Turkish breakfast spread of dreams from 10am to 1pm every weekend. Located in Al Habtoor City, guests can enjoy a selection of bread and pastries, homemade jams, shakshuka, salads, cheese, fermented sausage, egg salad, and more, for Dhs130 per person.

Sirali, Al Habtoor, Business Bay, Dubai. Breakfast 10am to 1pm. Dhs130 per person. Tel:(0)58 582 7092. @siralikebapdubai

Images: Supplied and social