Dubai, get ready to dance the night away at one of Paris’ hottest spots: Crazy Horse is coming to the city.

A sizzling cabaret that’s been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it’s one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it’s sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai. Although we don’t know exactly where Crazy Horse will open, we do know it will debut before the end of the year.

Crazy Horse will be brought to the city by 111 Management, who’s Founder and CEO Benoit Lamonerie was recently recognised as one of the top 20 leaders of luxury dining. The company are behind existing openings Kaspia, Beefbar, L’Atelier Robuchon and recent opening, Kiara.

Alongside Crazy Horse, 111 Management has big plans for a string of exciting new openings later this year. First up, the group plans to bring Barcelona-born Gatsby to the West rooftop of Nakheel Mall this summer. They will also follow it up with the opening of St Tropez hotspot, African Queen, which is one of 13 fabulous new concepts coming to J1 Beach in September.

If you’re not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it’s adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage.

The shows in Paris feature a 20-strong dance troupe, as well as several acrobatic and circus acts. So we can expect something similar when the venue lands in Dubai.

Images: Crazy Horse Paris/ Instagram