Looking for a fun new late-night haunt in DIFC? Look no further than Kiara, opening this April.

Tucked away inside swanky DIFC Kaspia, Kiara is the sister party venue that’s here to inject a haute, high-energy offering into Dubai’s drinking and dancing scene.

Named after the Italian interpretation of “bright” and the Arabic connotation of “sweet, pure, peaceful, and unique”, Kiara is adorned in rich, jewel-hues, with a grand, glamourous look and an exclusive, intimate feel. An elegant lounge with the dynamic energy of a nightclub, it’s a spot that invites you to come for drinks by night and stay for dancing until the early hours.

Opening daily from 5pm, it will invite the after-work crowd to enjoy its masterfully curated sips, with a menu of signature cocktails designed especially for Kiara. Guests will also be able to graze on a curated selection of bites as they catch up at this stylish social hub, while listening to the sounds of a rotation of resident DJs. Staying open until 3am, the early hours will be reserved for high-energy DJ sets and dancing until the final song.

Entertainment will be a high focus point of this sophisticated cocktail bar, so Kiara will also play host to guest DJs as well as dancers, singers, and entertainers, who will perform at a roster of weekly events. So, no matter what day you head to Kiara, the good times are guaranteed.

Kiara, DIFC, opening soon. @kiara.dubai