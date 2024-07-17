A moment of the iconic variety…

If we do say so ourselves. In recent history, Adidas has taken a much-talked-about trip down the pop culture lanes of Dubai – we all remember that collaboration with local legend Ravi, a reimagining of the Superstar bathed in the iconic green hue of the institution. Now, we have the Adidas thobes.

In my memory, Superstars are the shoe of my teenage, a time when every teen and tween was wearing them, and that’s what made you a cool kid. Of course, they bear a legacy much older and bolder than that, but I think that’s what made that collaboration so symbolic. The cult status of both the names gave it the wings it needed to blow up the way it did and now Adidas is taking another step into the cultural vault.

The brainchild of French-Malian photographer Emile Samory-Fofana, this is what you need when you have prayer at two and football at four. The Adidas thobe is as much functional as it is fashionable, described by Emile as ‘functional football qamis’. It’s a striking blend of the two concepts – the traditional white thobe as we know it but with an Adidas logo on the chest and the signature three stripes running down each side.

While the product is quite unique itself, the presentation to the world is what caught my eye. So wholly traditional and brimming with cultural swagger, their’s in every sense – there’s nothing quite like ownership of something that is true to every bone in your body.

The criss-cross of sport and culture, with the added element of faith speaks to the unifying power of a game like football, captivating fans around the world and changing lives in many ways. The limited edition piece is accurate down to the ankle-length of the robe, so you know it’s the real deal.

At the moment, the qamis are available only to family and friends, and when it will be more widely commercially available is uncertain for now. The photographer did mention in his post that besides the first drop, if anyone is interested in copping a piece of their own, they send him a DM. So, you know what to do.

