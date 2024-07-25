Wednesday’s a party…

At least here in the capital. If Wednesday is your day, then these ladies’ night offers are the perfect excuse to gather your gang, go all out and have the best time.

Here are 13 Wednesday ladies’ night offers in Abu Dhabi

Ting Irie

At the 3 Likkle Birds Ladies’ Night, enjoy a delectable 2-course set menu along with unlimited selected drinks for three hours, with the option to add a bubbles upgrade. From 7pm to 12am at Dhs145 for the basic package and Dhs190 with bubbles, including prosecco and rose wine.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, 7pm to 12pm, starts at Dhs145, Tel: (0) 2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Paradiso

At the La Felicita del Paradiso Ladies’ Night, ladies sip on free-flowing aperol for two hours with a minimum spend of Dhs150. Every Wednesday, from 8pm to 10pm. Drink your night away as you nibble on some delicious bites and bits.

Paradiso, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs150 minimum spend, Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Penelope’s

Head over to Penelope’s and enjoy a choice of four dishes and a choice of three cocktails or free-flowing grape for Dhs20 per person. From 8pm till late – sample dishes like beef tartare, crispy calamari, rigatoni bolognese and more.

Penelope’s, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, 8pm till late, Dhs200, Tel: (0) 50 204 2475, @penelopes.ae

Buddha Bar-Beach

The ladies’ night at Buddha Bar-Beach Abu Dhabi is called Goddess Night – quite lush – and features exclusive drinks, delectable bites, and continuous beats by the resident DJ. From 7pm to 11pm, every Wednesday.

Buddha Bar-Beach, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 2 498 8443, @buddhabarbeachabudhabi

C.Mondo

It’s not technically a Wednesday ladies’ night, but this is a daily one and that counts. The offer is available all day, and has one snack and three house selected beverages at Dhs99. Sounds like a steal deal to us.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC Area, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily, Tel :(0)2 409 6515, @centrocapcentre

Porter’s

This sports bar in the Grand Millennium takes place every Wednesday, from 8pm to 11pm, and offers complimentary drinks, delicious bites, and live entertainment. It’s the full English pub experience.

Porter’s, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)56 685 0539, @portersabudhabi

Episodes

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has launched a weekly Emirati Ladies’ Night at Episodes, featuring unlimited coffee and fine tea blends from all over the world every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm. Emirati Ladies’ Night represents the epitome of leisure, elegance, and sophistication amongst friends. The deal is 2-hours of free flow hot beverages, alongside small bites and three selections of specially crafted pastries at The Mandarin Cake Shop.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Wed, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs190, @episodes.uae

CRAFT by Side Hustle

Ladies can enjoy free house drinks – including house cocktails, beer and prosecco – for three hours, along with 80s and 90s tunes by DJ Sean Oliver, all completely for free. Kicks off at 8pm and lasts till 10pm every Wednesday.

Craft by Side Hustle, below Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)2 631 9855, @craft_by_sidehustle

NURI Grill and Bar

This one is a long one – head over to Korean spot NURI Bar and Grill to enjoy three selections of food and beverages for Dhs195. Every Wednesday, from 6pm to 11pm – sample dishes like japchae spring roll, spicy tuna gimbab and more.

Nuri Grill and Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195, Tel: (0)54 211 5151, @nurigrillbar

Mika

At Mika, the lovely ladies can enjoy three selected beverages and an assortment of signature bar snacks for Dhs129 at the La Ragazza night. Every Wednesday, from 8pm till late – try out the cod croquettes, the corn tartlet and the chicken liver pate.

Mika, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 8pm till late, Dhs129, Tel: (0)56 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

Bushra by Buddha Bar

This Moroccan themed ladies night is just what you need in the middle of the week. Ladies can enjoy three free drinks, live DJ, live entertainment, all Marrakech style. Every Wednesday, from 7pm till 12am.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm till 12am, Tel: (0)50 601 1195, @bushra_abudhabi

The Warehouse

At The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, the ladies can enjoy one tapas from the tapas menu and five house beverages for Dhs110. The offer is available all day on Wednesdays.

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0) 2 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

P J O’Reilly’s Irish Pub

At the Shamrock Ladies Night, ladies can enjoy a delightful array of assorted nibbles whilst enjoying a scenic poolside view. Three hours of free-flowing beverages and small bites at Dhs99 per person. From 7pm to 11pm.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99, Tel: (800) 101 101, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi