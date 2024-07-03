It’s hard to imagine a more serene night swim setting…

Spending summer in Dubai? We know it’s rather hot but it’s not all bad news… Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club Sal has unveiled its incredible summer offerings including its first-ever night swim experience.

If you’re looking for a stunning spot to escape the sweltering heat, gather your besties and slip into your best swimwear for a magical evening under the stars at one of Dubai’s most exclusive destinations.

Starting from July 19, every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Burj Al Arab’s dreamy beach club, SAL, will transform into an evening paradise with its iconic infinity pool, luxury cabanas, delicious food, refreshing beverages, breathtaking views, all while a live DJ sets the perfect vibe.

Often referred to as the only seven-star hotel in the world, Burj Al Arab’s terrace is one of the city’s most serene and luxurious spots to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. And the Summer Nights at SAL will be no exception. Whether lounging on a sunbed or enjoying the privacy of a cabana, this luxurious night swim promises an unforgettable experience and chic adult-only escape.

How to book

Prices start from Dhs250 per person for a sunbed. Those looking to elevate their experience can get a sunbed with a selection of mini tapas and signature drinks for Dhs500, while a royal cabana for up to six people will set you back Dhs2,000.

Prior booking is required and can be made online here: jumeirah.com

SAL at Burj Al Arab. Valid from July 19 to September 30. Every Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. From Dhs250 per person. Adults only. Tel:(0)80 032 3232. jumeirah.com

