The summer holidays are just around the corner and if your swimwear collection needs a quick upgrade, we’ve put together a collection of our favourite home-grown swimwear brands right now. Whether you’re jetting off to a dream destination or planning to cool down at one of Dubai’s many luxurious pool days, these are the brands you’ll want to pack in your beach bags…

Suncillo

Founded by true girl boss Ludmilla Laradi, Suncillo was created to give women the feeling of being comfortable and confident even when they’re not fully dressed. Combining the finest fabrics with vibrant colours and unique cuts, the pieces maintain comfort while being sensuous. The dreamy selection of bikinis, cover-ups, dresses, and sets are the only styles you need to be packing for your summer getaway. Comfy, flattering, and oh-so chic.

Léa the Label

Founded by Lebanese designer Léa Daaboul, this contemporary, sustainable swimwear brand has a deep-rooted connection to the wonders of the ocean. The premium swimwear pieces are made with luxurious eco-friendly Italian fabrics that are UV-protected and resistant to sun-tan oils and chlorine. There’s a wow-worthy range of silhouettes and colours, designed to mix and match, that will make you look and feel your best self, and last for seasons on end.

Kimkini

Founded in 2019 by Kimberley Champlin, Kimkini is a home-grown swimwear brand created to make sustainable fashion more accessible and affordable. Made from recycled ocean waste such as discarded fish and plastic bottles, the fun and playful pieces are handmade to order from the factory in Dubai. All sets are also reversible and customisable, so you can create your own dream bikini with your preferred choice of cut from high-waisted to v-shaped, strapless to one-shoulder.

Second Summer

UAE-founded, UK-based fashion label Second Summer is all about conscious and sustainable fashion. With two annual capsule collections, each piece can be mixed and matched to build a complete, trans-seasonal wardrobe. Inspired by the tranquil island way of life, Second Summer’s timeless pieces are made for the free-spirited, trendsetters, and barefoot creatives. Think chic linen suits, stunning printed dresses, sarongs, and flattering swimwear conceived from the “world’s first fully biodegradable yarn”. The best part? You can get next day delivery within the UAE.

Coco Swim

Designed in Dubai and made in Bali, Coco Swim is on a mission to create swimwear that flatters all body shapes. Coco Swim focuses on high-quality pieces that are elegant and durable, there are three designs to choose from with sizes that go up to 2XL. The high-waisted bikinis and shapely swimsuits come in a range of colours, from baby pink and sapphire blue to a striking red and classic black.

Kinki Swim

Get all your swimwear goods from this homegrown and sustainable brand. Kinki Swim aims to bridge the gap between high-quality and sustainable swimwear, boasting boho chic designs that have been crafted seamlessly. All of Kinkis swim pieces are created using solar powered energy, stepping away from the toxic methods in which the fashion industry revolves around. Most pieces can convert into different styles, with matching coverups using silky satins made from sustainable materials.

