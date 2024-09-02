The waters are calling once again…

These beloved Dubai beach clubs had closed their doors for the summer-sweat session we’ve been through for a poquito break, and rightly so. They’re dusting off their sun loungers and setting up the umbrellas for a brand new season – check out the beach clubs coming back soon.

BCH:CLB

This new favourite in beach clubs is reopening soon – September 6 – so mark your calendar to make your comeback. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat, Tel: (0)58 575 0805, @bchclbdxb

DRIFT Beach

On the shorefront of Al Sufouh, Drift Beach is an elegant and refined beach club that serves as an ode to the South of France. It’s now all made up and ready to welcome you to a new, revamped look in September.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Pool and Beach: 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 315 2200, @driftbeachdubai

Maison De La Plage

The beloved beach club is opening it’s beach – The New Wave – on September 14, for a new, luxe leisure experience and a newly crafted cocktail menu to sample. Also indulge in the carefully curated atmosphere with the beats of the resident DJ – this is the true Dubai vibe.

Maison De La Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 10am to 2pm, Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Summersalt

Summersalt Beach Club in the Jumeirah Al Naseem will be closed during peak summer time, which means chic pool days, stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and yoga classes on the beach will have to take a break for a bit. Summersalt is a great vibe and we already can’t want for the club to return come winter.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, beach 9am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12.30pm to 12am daily, Tel: (800) 323 232, @summersaltbeachclub

WHITE Beach

Atlantis, The Palm venue WHITE Beach has reopened for the winter this past week. A typical period of two months, and you’re back to frolicking the infinity pools, the lavish cabanas and all the fun the beach club has to offer. WHITE is one of the OGs – the wait is over.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily, Tel:(0)4 426 0700, @whitebeach

Soul Beach

This scenic sunset spot draped in golden hour hues of orange and white will be coming back very soon – on September 21, with a big season opening party, so if you’re a regular of the club, you’ll now be going back. Located in JA The Resort, this is a stunning escape that is actually an escape (JA as in Jebel Ali).

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, daily 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 814 5126, @soulbeachdxb

Verde Beach

An iconic St Tropez hotspot has landed in Dubai, with Verde Beach found at the base of the Burj Al Arab, within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach reopening on September 16.