Electronic music fans are in for a treat…

Fans of bangin’ beats and mesmerising visuals are going to be in for an absolute treat, as Afterlife is all set to make its Abu Dhabi debut on December 6 at Yas Gateway Park.

Known for its iconic visual displays, thumping performances and cutting-edge sound, the 8-year old festival known for bringing techno fans to their feet and leaving them with lasting memories promises a thrilling line up in the UAE capital, with shows from renowned names such as Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian. In true Abu Dhabi fashion, fans can also expect two special performances, by MRAK presents ‘We Don’t Follow’ and Anyma presents ‘Genesys’.

To cap the evening off, Italian founders Tale of Us will perform a closing set for their Abu Dhabi fans.

Afterlife will arrive in Abu Dhabi as part of the capital’s Formula One weekend, an annual entertainment extravaganza that is headlined by the season-ending Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and also includes Abu Dhabi’s YaSalam After Race Concert Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afterlife (@afterlife_ofc)

Media: Instagram, supplied

Tickets and things

Presale tickets will be available on August 26 at 6pm, with general sales on August 30 at 6pm. You can pre-register on after.life for presale access.

Afterlife, Yas Gateway Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 6, entry 21 years and above, presale August 26 at 6pm, general sale August 30 at 6pm, from Dhs295. after.life