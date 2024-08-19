The hedonistic Ibiza party spot is (finally) coming to Dubai, and bookings open on September 3…

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, is finally coming to Dubai – and the official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27.

Bookings will open on Tuesday September 3 for those already signed up for the O Beach newsletter, with general bookings on sale from Wednesday September 4. Prices are still TBC.

Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun.

With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can expect at the venue’s Dubai iteration with fully immersive entertainment shows and wow-worthy performances from the sky, ground and pool.

“We are thrilled to bring our unique O Beach Ibiza experience to Dubai, ushering in an exciting and vibrant season. From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be immersed in a world where every detail has been carefully crafted by our dedicated and professional team. We’re redefining beach clubs in Dubai – not just as a place for sunbathing and entertainment, but as a premier destination for Ibiza-style festival-level entertainment and for global music enthusiasts and experience-seekers to enjoy,” added Tony Truman, co-founder of O Beach Ibiza.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Images: Supplied