It's official: Iconic O Beach Ibiza to open on October 24
The hedonistic Ibiza party spot is (finally) coming to Dubai, and bookings open on September 3…
One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, is finally coming to Dubai – and the official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27.
Bookings will open on Tuesday September 3 for those already signed up for the O Beach newsletter, with general bookings on sale from Wednesday September 4. Prices are still TBC.
Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun.
With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.
O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can expect at the venue’s Dubai iteration with fully immersive entertainment shows and wow-worthy performances from the sky, ground and pool.
“We are thrilled to bring our unique O Beach Ibiza experience to Dubai, ushering in an exciting and vibrant season. From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be immersed in a world where every detail has been carefully crafted by our dedicated and professional team. We’re redefining beach clubs in Dubai – not just as a place for sunbathing and entertainment, but as a premier destination for Ibiza-style festival-level entertainment and for global music enthusiasts and experience-seekers to enjoy,” added Tony Truman, co-founder of O Beach Ibiza.
O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com
Images: Supplied