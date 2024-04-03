Big wheel keep on turning…

It has been two years since the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, closed for enhancement works.

The world’s largest Ferris Wheel initially closed for one month in March of 2022, since then there have been further delays, however, it looks like it’s preparing to reopen.

On a recent visit to Bluewaters this week, Ain Dubai has been seen to be in operation again. While no-one was on the world’s largest ferris wheel, it was certainly on the move. So, it looks like this is a turn in the right direction that the record-breaking attraction will reopen soon.

During the early weeks of Ramadan, Ain Dubai’s kaleidoscopic light displays were also turned off, and we understood that cleaning and enhancement works were underway. The vibrant displays are now back on, another sign that progress is hopefully being made.

For the moment, we don’t know exactly when it will reopen, but stay tuned for updates.

The story so far

Back in March 2022, Ain Dubai announced it would close throughout Ramadan, however, the temporary closure was extended ‘until Q1, 2023’. In April 2023, a new update stated that Ain Dubai will “remain closed until further notice”.

According to the update, Ain Dubai stated it will “continue to rigorously work on completing the enhancement works that have been taking place over the past months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made.”

As was promised when the initial closure was announced, they reiterated they will introduce ‘new and exciting offers’ when Ain Dubai reopens. We’re suitably intrigued. And hopefully we’ll know sooner than later.

The apple of our ain

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

In the six months it was open, Ain Dubai welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, according to its website.

What’s On has reached out to Ain Dubai for an official update, in the meantime our fingers are crossed that the big wheel will keep on turning in 2024.

Images: Provided