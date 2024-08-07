If you’re hoppy and you know it…

Raise your glasses, Dubai… BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in the city by the end of the year. And this is just the beginning, as the renowned Scottish brewer plans to open eight bars across Dubai in the next five years.

The first BrewDog bar, opening this year, will be located on Dubai’s Bluewaters Island.

Known for its exceptional quality beers—including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV—BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding, creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman, and iconic collaborations with the likes of British supermarket Aldi, sustainable coffee brand Grind, and Domino’s Pizza.

As well as over 100 bars worldwide, the cult brand also has three craft beer hotels: DogHouse Manchester, DogHouse Edinburgh, and Aberdeen Kennels, five international breweries–from Australia to Ohio–, and five outposts with on-site brewing tanks (microbrewery).

While BrewDog Bluewaters will not have a microbrewery on-site, we’re excited to see what unique plans they have in store for the city over the next few years.

“We’re pleased to partner with a hugely experienced local operator in Rise Hospitality to bring BrewDog to Dubai, joining its portfolio of other leading international brands,” James Brown, CEO of BrewDog bars added. “Our mission is to make as many other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are, so we eagerly look forward to opening the doors to new bars across the city in the coming years.”

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening Q4 2024. @brewdogofficial

Images: Provided