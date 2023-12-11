Craft by Side Hustle will open this December…

Something very interesting is brewing in The Galleria Al Maryah Island and, for once, we’re not talking about their premier league line up of coffee shops. Craft by Side Hustle, the UAE’s first brewery, is opening this December in Abu Dhabi.

Side Hustle is an Abu Dhabi-born craft hops brand, and although their frothy sips are already on sale here in the UAE (as well as on Etihad flights) — the production side of the operation has been all stetsons and yee-haws, based in the USA. Until now.

According to Bloomberg, a rule change published in Abu Dhabi in 2021 made it possible for alcohol license holders to ferment alcoholic beverages for consumption on site. This paves the way for Craft by Side Hustle to open as the first brewery in the region amidst hub of so much F&B excellence at The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Which Craft?

Abu Dhabi’s pioneering 250-seater brewery is set to embrace an artisanal ethos and a global perspective to bring forth unique flavours from across the globe. Alongside the drinks, it’ll be paired with a menu of Southern Louisiana style flavours, according to the same Bloomberg article.

We don’t have confirmation on which of the brand’s extensive varieties of ‘cold ones’ will be getting barrelled up on site, but their retail range includes IPAs and lagers with names such as — Slipstream, Prost!, Sandstorm, Clear Skies, Scooter Gang, Jetlag Relief, and — hilariously — ‘Do the Needful’ and ‘Massage Card Ninja’.

Craft work

On Al Maryah Island Craft by Side Hustle will join quite the gallery of gastronomy with 99 Sushi, Zuma, LPM, Nusr-Et, Din Tai Fung, Butcher and Still, plus the newly opened Flamingo Room.

