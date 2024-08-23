You cannot go wrong with a rosé lunch…

In truth, this list of unlimited rose lunch deals in Dubai has been created for the very selfish purpose of trying to find the best one and we can confidently say that these six are the best to check out for stunning views, delicious food and an incredible afternoon out.

Here are seven of the best unlimited rose lunch deals in Dubai right now.

Aura Skypool

Book into the iconic rooftop pool at St. Regis the Palm and enjoy a fantastic three course meal for Dhs195 – but we’re here for the free-flow rosé wine which is an additional Dhs175 per person. This works out to Dhs370 and you can enjoy lunch daily in the indoor lounge from 12pm to 2pm or 2pm to 4pm.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis The Palm, available daily from 12pm to 2pm and 2pm to 4pm, Dhs370 for lunch and free-flow rosé,. auraskypool.com

Bar Du Port

A new Sunday tradition at the gorgeous waterfront locale that is Bar Du Port. Rosé Piscine is their newest offering and it happens to be an unlimited rosé – this offer doesn’t come with lunch but it does come with a selection of dips and the option to enjoy prosecco instead of rosé if you wish. Two hours of unlimited rose from 4pm to 8pm will cost Dhs150 per person.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour, Sun from 4pm to 8pm, Dhs150 for two hours free-flow rosé or prosecco. Tel: (0)50 9699820 @barduportdubai

Bastion

If you’re looking for a fine French way to spend your weekends then the place to be is Bastion. Gorgeous views, delicious food and free-flow rosé sounds like a fantastic way to spend the weekend. Bastion’s rosé lunch is priced at Dhs299 for unlimited wine and three courses.

Bastion, Level 25, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 12.30pm to 3pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs175 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com

Ce La Vi

If there is one thing you don’t need to convince us about here at What’s On HQ it’s a rosé all-day day lunch ­– name a better place to enjoy a stunning free-flow rosé lunch with gorgeous food and beautiful views, than Ce La Vi? We’ll wait. The lunch at Ce La Vi is on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm, with a three-hour seating time. The lunch is priced at Dhs350 per person and comes with three courses.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Sundays from 12pm to 6pm, 3 hour bookings, Dhs350 for three courses and free flow wine. @celavidubai

Mina Brasserie

Every weekend Mina Brasserie offers you the chance to enjoy la vie en rosé lunch. The three-course lunch is paired with bottomless rosé. La vie en rosé is priced at Dhs325 per person and runs from 12pm to 4pm.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, Fri to Sun 12pm to 4pm, Dhs325 for three courses and free-flow wine. minabrasserie.com

Noépe

Taking place along the breezy veranda of Park Hyatt Duba, Noépe is quintessential for those sundown vibes and every Saturday and Sunday you can delight in a fantastic sundowner brunch from 5pm onwards. The brunch is priced at Dhs390 per person for food and two hours of free-flow drinks, where rosé is included. Enjoy a leisurely lunch paired with delightful wine as you watch the boats come to dock along the creek.

Noépe, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, Sat and Sun from 5pm onwards, starting July 20, Dhs250 for food only, Dhs390 for food and free-flow drinks. @noepedxb

Tamoka

This summer the gorgeous Tamoka will hosting a gorgeous lunch that comes with Latin flair. When you book in for a starter and a main plus two hours of free-flow wine, it will cost Dhs249. You can choose from red, white and rosé but we are here for the rosé.

Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 4.30pm. Until September 30. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Images: Supplied and social