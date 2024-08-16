A slice of the Maldives nestled in the Hajar Mountains…

Want to enjoy a unique getaway with island-vibes without booking a flight? Just pack your bags and drive East to Fujairah.

Location

Just 90 minutes from Dubai, Naama Beach Villas & Spa in peaceful Fujairah swaps out city skylines for the majestic, rugged Hajjar mountains. Located a stone’s throw away from Snoppy Island and Al Aqah Beach, you will be surrounded by nature with the Indian Ocean on one side and mountain range on the other.

Look and feel

Unexpected. That’s the one word I will use to describe what I felt when we were driven to our villa in our buggy by our very own butler post a stress-free check-in. Fountains with ponds and lush greenery surround you as you make your way around the resort, backed with waves crashing in the distance and views of Snoopy Island. The villas feature traditional Arabian architecture intertwined with modern elements reminding you you’re still in the UAE.

Rooms (or shall we say, villas)

This little slice of paradise is home to 44 villas inspired by Fujairah’s rich history with one-bedroom, two-bedroom or four-bedroom mountain or ocean view options. Complete seclusion comes as standard during your escape, each villa is equipped with its very own private outdoor pool and jacuzzi sheltered by walls so you can enjoy a private swim under the sky.

The bedrooms come with a sauna or steam room (or both depending on your villa choice); a large bathtub with spray jets; a walk-in shower and an outdoor shower.

Facilities

Nestled among the villas lies ESPA, a further slice of heaven. Wellness seekers will find a sauna, a steam room, plunge pool and jacuzzi in addition to unique spa menu. We opted for a salt stone massage which left our skin exfoliated and the deep muscle massage which worked out the knots in our back. There’s an indoor pool, a larger public pool outside the restaurant with endless ocean views. You can burn calories at the gym, or in a game of padel at the neighbouring Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort. There’s also diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, hiking and more – just a butler booking away.

Food and drink

During our stay, in the soft opening, our lunch and dinner took place at the international fine-dining restaurant, Aseelah. There are soups, salads, snacks, seafood, and classics from Italian and Indian cuisine. Our top recommendations? The lobster tonnarelli, togarashi seared tuna, wagyu burger and chicken quesadilla. For breakfast, you can comb out your bed hair and shuffle your way to the restaurant, or… just message your butler to have the breakfast delivered to your villa.

Rates

Villa rates currently start from Dhs3,230 for the one-bedroom pool villa.

Naama Beach Villas & Spa, Al Aqah, Fujairah, Tel: (0)9 206 9999, naamavillas.com