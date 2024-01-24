A beach break that ticks all the boxes on the East Coast…

Want a change in views? Head for the hills (after packing the staycation bags) to Address Beach Resort Fujairah where you’re sure to find the peace and serenity you so desire.

Location

If complete seclusion is what you’re after, Address Beach Resort Fujairah is calling your name. Located around a 90-minute drive from Dubai, it swaps the sounds of traffic and general city life for the calming lap of Gulf waves and views of the rocky Hajar Mountains at its idyllic east coast Address.

Look and feel

The drive in might be longer than the average commute, but it’s picturesque, and any tired feelings evaporate at the door with a warm welcome in the airy lobby, and that signature Address scent wafting through the air. The hotel is just seven floors tall, forgoing the skyscraping heights its sister properties in Dubai tend to favour to make the most of the mountain vistas.

Rooms

Pick from mountain view rooms, pool view rooms, ocean view rooms, and even a suite that sleeps up to eight. As for the aesthetics, the rooms are adorned in blue, beige and white hues bringing an extension of the outdoor natural elements to the interiors. Oh-so cosy beds are perfectly springy to sink into and doze off on, which is exactly what we did after a blissful afternoon at the resort.

Facilities

The hotel is home to cascading pools for both little ones and adults, plus a private stretch of beach that encourages visitors to make the most of the stunning surrounds with a day on the sand. For those seeking more adventurous activities, Al Boom Water Sports Club at the property will be able to sign you up for wakeboarding, windsurfing or diving. For adults looking to further relax, there’s a lovely spa that a pampering treatments like hammams, facials or manicures. For those who can’t afford to miss gym-time, the well-equipped fitness centre is open 24/7 with views of the beach to pump you up.

Food and drink

Although SALiA is primarily a beachside seafood restaurant, where you can dine on the fresh catch of the day, you can also find great steaks and pasta on the menu. Our favourite dish was the confit calamari, a pan-fried dish swimming in a lemony buttery sauce with a great punch of Emirati spices. The staff here go the extra mile to really make your night special. As with all other Address hotel venues, you’ll find The Restaurant where you can fuel up at breakfast for the day ahead, be it filled with water-based adrenaline pumping activities, or the drive back home. If you choose to bask by the pool, there’s The Pool Lounge, which serves up a dazzling selection of refreshing beverages, attractive snacks, healthy salads, aromatic pizza and more.

Rates

Prices for a one-night stay in a deluxe mountain view king room with breakfast start from Dhs700 for two people.

Address Beach Resort Fujairah, Al Aqah, Fujairah. Tel: (0)9 204 7777. addresshotels.com