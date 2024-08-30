End the working week on a high…

If you want to give your post-work drinks an upgrade, then book yourself onto one of these ladies’ nights. Whether the words free-flowing drinks or unlimited bites do it for you, ladies are spoilt for choice on Friday nights in Dubai.

Here are the best Friday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Babiole

What’s the deal: On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

Bai Bar & Terrace

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Bai Bar & Terrace ladies’ night is Dhs120, where you’ll get two hours of unlimited house drinks and a choice of one small plate.Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75. A minimum spend of Dhs70 per person is required.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai,7pm to 10pm, Fridays, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 875 3300. radissonhotels.com

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, 3pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: If you’re looking to sing your heart out on a Friday night, Lucky Voice is the karaoke bar to head to. Especially when they have a brilliant ladies’ night deal on a Friday, where three hours of drinks, plus an entree, will cost you just Dhs99. You can pick any three-hour slot within that time, and if you head down for the 5pm to 8pm drinks package, you can also renew for a further three hours for Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, 5pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)52 991 6979. @luckyvoicedubai

McCafferty’s Wafi

What’s the deal: This stalwart Irish pub has venues across town, and if you head to the Wafi outpost on a Friday, you’ll get to enjoy a pair of brilliant deals for the gals. During the day, ladies’ day from 11am invites you to laze by the pool with four drinks for Dhs99, or three hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs199. Then, ladies’ night takes place from either 6pm to 9pm or 8pm to 11pm, with three hours of drinks for Dhs99. There’s an option to upgrade to include Minuty and it’s Dhs149.

McCafferty’s Wafi, Wafi Mall, Wafi City, 6pm to 9pm or 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, from Dhs99. @mccaffertyswafi

Raia Restaurant and Lounge

What’s the deal: At the stylish Raia rooftop bar and lounge at Taj Exotica, Fridays mean a brilliant ladies’ night deal that comes with something for the guys too. From 7pm to 11pm, three hours of unlimited drinks plus a platter of canapes is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents. The drinks choice includes cocktails, wine and spirits, all paired with live music.

Raia Restaurant & Lounge, Taj Exotica The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @raiapalmdubai