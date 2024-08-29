The Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this Septemer
Beach eats, a Michelin-lauded London export, and a 1920s inspired dinner and a show…
Get ready Dubai, we’re saying goodbye to summer and hello to a new season of restaurant openings. And across the city, there’s much to look forward to. Whether it’s beachfront dining at luxe new destination, J1 Beach, or an exciting new dinner and a show coming to Palm Jumeirah, these are the Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this September.
Five Iron
Although technically opening in August, as it’s welcoming guests from Friday August 30, Five Iron gets a mention, as we’re sure it’s one you’ll want to know about. Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, this super-sized entertainment venue comes complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.
Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening August 30. @fiveirongolf.uae
Frou Frou
For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande in September, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.
Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay. @frou.frou.dubai
Gatsby
Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this September. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…
Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening September. @gatsby_dxb
Gigi Rigolatto
From the chic shores of St Tropez comes Gigi Rigolatto, landing at J1 Beach this September. A collaboration between concept creators Paris Society and Dubai’s very own Rikas Group, the 5,000 square metre beach club will feature an inviting pool and private beach, Mediterranean garden, two terraces, indoor restaurant, a Bellini bar, a pétanque court, kids’ circus and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach.
Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah, opening September. @gigi_beach_dubai
Isabella’s
Cosy Italian trattoria Isabella’s is accepting reservations from September 1, and will be the newest addition to the foodie line-up at Vida Emirates Hills. The welcoming, family-friendly space promises wood fired pizzas and a special menu of Negronis. Perfecto.
Isabella’s, Vida Emirates Hills, Emirates Hills, opening September 1. @isabellacucinaitaliana
Jamavar
Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this September. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.
Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening September. @jamavardubai
La Baia by the Beach
Set to open this September, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.
La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @labaia.dubai
NAHATÉ
Taking over the entire third floor of Capital Club, NAHATÉ is self-described as a cosy and upscale spot, reminiscent of the sleek city pad of your most opulent friends. Oozing old-school, Gatsby glamour, it features a grand dining room, a sultry club for after-hours revelry, and a duo of private rooms, for the exclusive use of inner-circle members. Of the two private rooms, one will be an intimate cigar lounge, co-created with the iconic luxury watch brand, Jacob & Co. The world’s first J&Co space will seat up to 45 guests for diner or 90 standing for parties, and promises to be a lavish spot for private soirees, Gatsby-style.
NAHATE, Podium Level, Capital Club, Gate Village 8, DIFC, opening September. @nahate_dubai
Scalini Cucina
View this post on Instagram
A young, dynamic evolution of the storied Italian restaurant in Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Scalini Cucina will open this autumn inside Dubai Mall on the first floor. Aesthetically, it will look and feel similar to the storied Italian restaurant, adorned in royal blue hues with colourful artworks and lemon trees dotted throughout. Scalini Cucina will welcome guests throughout the day to enjoy breakfast options including Italian classics like cornetto alfredo and arancini Siciliani, freshly baked artisanal breads and eggs cooked to preference. For all-day dining, expect Italian-style sandwiches as well as hearty classics including pizzas and signature pastas prepared in the famed Grana Padano Cheese Wheel.
Scalini Cucina, First Floor, Dubai Mall, opening September. @scalinicucina
Sirene by Gaia
Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia. Set over 9,000 square metres, the spot will feature a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.
The Spaniel
View this post on Instagram
Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours, including a classic Sunday roast, in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.
The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, opening September. @thespanieldxb
Tête à Tête
Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête will open inside FIVE LUXE in September. Joining the likes of high-energy Asian restaurant, Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired bistro, where guests can dine on refined Southern French fare while enjoying the beautiful sea views.
Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opening September. @teteatetedubai