The anonymous restaurant critic shares his guide to life in the UAE…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their must-try restaurants and standout attractions, to favourite staycations and hidden gems. This month, we chat to Food Sheikh (@foodsheikh), anonymous restaurant critic and creative strategist in F&B planning and development. After living in Dubai for 21 years, he shares some of his top spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

Centara Mirage Beach Hotel. If you’ve got kids and need a quick, affordable weekend getaway, this place ticks many boxes. You can even bring the kids as well, if you need to. They have a lazy river, which is either super relaxing and chilled out, or as stressful as Hessa Street on a Monday morning, depending on how busy it is.

@centaramiragedubai

Eat here

I honestly don’t have a single favourite, but I’m drawn to home-grown venues that have personalities and a story to tell. Places like Lowe, Bait Maryam, 3Fils, Orfali Bros, Kinoya and Osteria Funkcoolio spring to mind. I love introducing these places to friends, watching as relationships form over shared meals and convivial conversation. These owner-operated venues are the heartbeat of our communities, super important in creating vibrant, liveable neighbourhoods. It’s been really exciting to see talented local restaurateurs emerge, especially in the last few years. Their passion and creativity keep our dining scene fresh and exciting.

@lowedxb, @3.fils, @bait.maryam, @orfalibros_bistro, @kinoya.ae, @funkcoolio

Date night here

Itadaku is a great date spot. The food is as good as it gets, it’s accessible, friendly, and inclusive. I love the attention to detail, and the care that has gone into the whole establishment. It’s the little things – origami cranes in the bill folder, menus valuing local farmers, and genuine welcomes for every guest. It’s kind of what every relationship needs – a focus on the little things.

@itadaku_dubai

Discover this

Well, not really hidden, although big enough to hide in, my go to is Kinokinuya at Dubai Mall. I will make an early morning weekend dash for a few hours of escapism. It’s my antidote to a week of digital overload. It’s immersive and inspiring. My culinary equivalent is 1004 Gourmet, I love exploring the shelves, putting unknown products into my basket. What with lazy rivers and mystery grocery shopping, my weekends are pretty wild.

@bookskinokuniyauae, @1004gourmet

Treat yourself here

Probably the response of many, but it’s got to be Pitfire Pizza. Although not for the pizza. A box of garlic knots, extra garlic sauce, and a guaranteed good night’s sleep. Alone.

@pitfirepizzabakers

