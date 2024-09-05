Complete with pool and beach access, drinks and sometimes even lunch…

Dubai’s ladies’ day deals take place at beach clubs across the city, and offer the opportunity to enjoy cheaper entry rates, as well as food and drinks at a set price. Coupled with an ofter show-stopping array of entertainment, ladies’ days in Dubai are often the ultimate place to party.

And if you’re looking to check out a new one, then take note of these new (and returning) ladies’ day deals in Dubai.

Be Beach

At this boho-chic spot at Dubai Harbour, Wednesday is for Be Her ladies’ day. Relaunching on Wednesday October 2 with the beach club reopening, all packages include access to the sea-facing infinity pool, bottomless selected drinks, and a platter of canapés. But depending on which area you want to sit at, depends on what rate you’ll pay, with seating in the lounge area priced at Dhs180, beach sunbeds Dhs220, and loungers at the pool priced at Dhs240 for the second row and Dhs300 for the first row.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, 10am to 4pm, Wednesday, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

After an extensive renovation, Nikki Beach reopens on October 1, bringing with it a roster of beloved Nikki Beach events. Tuesdays remain for the ladies, with La Vie En Rose ladies’ day inviting ladies to enjoy pool and beach access plus six drinks for Dhs150. The venue will have a sleek new look come October 1. Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool. The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

O Beach

Get ready to make a splash at Ibiza’s renowned party hotspot, O Beach, which officially opens on October 24. After the opening weekend, there will be daily parties all through the winter season, including an exciting ladies’ day deal taking place every Monday. At the new JBR beach club, Mondays will be for Muse, an exclusive ladies day with only 250 packages available. Priced at Dhs195, the first 250 ladies will enjoy access to a premium seating area, the pool and beach, and five drinks tokens to enjoy throughout the day. There’s also a specially priced ladies’ day menu, for those looking to fuel up as they party through Monday.

O Beach Dubai, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 11am onwards, Monday, Dhs195. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Playa Pacha

Taking over FIVE LUXE’s beach club Playa Pacha every Wednesday is a brand new ladies’ day. Priced at Dhs295 for ladies, the five-hour package includes bottomless drinks, a signature lunch and pool access, all while listening to the best of Ibiza classics spun by resident DJs Drew Moreland and Callum RJ.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai

Surf Club

Another brilliant beach club returning for the new season this week is Surf Club, which reopens on October 1. As well as its legendary weekend parties and Sunday brunch, back for a new season is the ladies’ day at Surf Club, Dreaming of Rosé, which takes place every Wednesday. With packages from Dhs200, includes beach access, free-flowing drinks and a chef’s platter from 12pm to 4pm.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Wednesday, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai