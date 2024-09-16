The staple Dubai beach club is back with a new look and a roster of exciting events…

We always look forward to the return of beach club season, and the city’s chicest hotspots have gradually been opening their doors over the last couple of weeks. And on Tuesday October 1, one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs, Nikki Beach Dubai, will reopen for the season, with a brand new look.

Having undergone an extensive transformation through the summer, those looking to ‘Celebrate Life’ the Nikki Beach way can expect some big changes.

Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool.

The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe.

There’ll be a big focus on the brand new restaurant, which now comes with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up into the alfresco space.

At both the restaurant and pool club, party people can look forward to dining on an array of new dishes, with a focus on local sourcing and Mediterranean flavour. Nikki Beach Dubai’s executive chef Kavish Chimajee and corporate executive chef of Nikki Beach Hospitality Alesssandro Pizza promise an expanded, gourmet culinary experience.

A roster of fabulous events will take place through the week. Tuesdays remain for the ladies, with La Vie En Rose ladies’ day. To warm up for the weekend, Friday is dedicated to Rendez Vous, Saturday’s are for Saturdance, and Nikki Beach’s beloved ‘Amazing Sundays’ party returns to round out the weekend.

There will also be one-off events to look forward to. Saturday October 12 will be the day of the grand reopening party with music, entertainment and an exciting showcase of the new space. While the annual white party will return on November 20, for an all-white affair that always sells out.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Tues to Sun, from October 1. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Images: Supplied