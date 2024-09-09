Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

Dubai ladies’ days come with various benefits, from complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools to unlimited free drinks and even lunch.

Here are the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

The 305

The latest creation by the brand behind Lock, Stock and Barrel, Ula Beach and countless others – Solutions Leisure has struck gold once again and this time it’s in the form of an oh-so-Instagrammable beach club, The 305. This Palm West Beach spot treats ladies to a fantastic ladies’ day deal on Fridays, which includes access to the pool and beach, five drinks and one dish. It’s priced at Dhs225 for restaurant seating, and Dhs250 for a sunbed. The offer is valid from 9am.

The 305, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am onwards, Fridays, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 423 8322. @305dubai

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is a hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. The recently upgraded She by the Sea ladies’ day on Tuesday and Wednesday now starts with a beautiful breakfast at Ammos, the poolside Greek restaurant, available until 11am. Then, it’s off to the pool, where you can enjoy a day of tan-topping on your lounger, and five drinks throughout the day for Dhs200. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

When? Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach invites ladies to start the week strong every Monday. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, ladies can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99 with 50 per cent off on food, if you bring a real lemon with you you will get an extra drink for free. On Tuesdays, avail the same offer but if you wear a pink swimsuit you can enjoy two extra drinks for free.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. @barastibeach

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB’s ladies’ day will return every Friday from September 13. Perfect for those looking to wind into the weekend early, Dhs245 gets you a lounger, plus free-flowing rosé wine, white wine and Prosecco for five hours from 12pm to 5pm. You’ll also get to graze on bites from a Mediterranean food platter, while soaking up the sun and listening to the sounds of the live DJ. Teachers and crew get a discounted rate of Dhs205.

When? Fridays

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs245. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @candypantsdxb

Byron Bathers

The perfect spot to relax and unwind with friends, ladies’ day at The Byron, as its fondly known, takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Perch up at this Aussie-inspired shoreside spot and tuck into a tasty platter of light lunch bites while sipping on free-flowing serves of house wine and sangria for Dhs99, or upgrade to include bubbles and it’s Dhs149. Pool and beach access is included.

When? Wednesday

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday, Dhs99 with wine and sangria, Dhs149 with bubbles. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Monday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine, as well as pool, sauna, and steam room access for Dhs119.

When? Monday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 10pm to 7pm, Dhs119. Tel:(04) 427 1000. @cocoloungedxb

COVEBEACH

COVEBEACH has a brand new location at La Vie Residences on JBR, and while it may have an elevated look and expanded offering, the iconic ladies’ day remains. Taking place every Wednesday, Rosé All Day takes place poolside, and invites you and your gal pals to enjoy five hours of unlimited rosé, sangria and frozen pink gin cocktails, a sunbed by the pool or the beach, and a lunch food platter for just Dhs199, from 12pm to 5pm.

When? Wednesday

COVEBEACH, La Vie, JBR, Wed, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Eva Beach Restaurant

This beach club at Palm West Beach’s The Club boasts a Tulum-style beachside experience for all guests. Tuesday is dedicated to all the ladies, with ladies’ day taking place from 1pm to 5pm, inviting ladies to enjoy pool and beach access for Dhs200 fully redeemable on F&B.

When? Tuesday

Eva Beach Restaurant, The Club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs200 fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 510 4800. @evabeachrestaurant

February 30

Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199 at this Instagrammable spot on Palm West Beach. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

When? Tuesday

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Tue Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at MiMi’s Pool Club at FIVE Jumeirah Village is the ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 2pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs350 for gents. There’s a special Dhs149 rate for teachers and cabin crew.

When? Sunday

Mimi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, 2pm to 6pm, Sun, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515. @mimispoolclubdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 2pm to 6pm through the summer, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for four beers and pool and beach access.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 2pm to 6pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 11am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs155 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

When? Every Tuesday

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 11am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Mare by Bussola

A chic ode to the Italian Riviera, Mare by Bussola is an adults-only pool and beach experience at The Westin Mina Seyahi. Decorated in alluring aquatics, every Tuesday is dedicated to ladies’ day, where for Dhs149 ladies can enjoy pool and beach access, and free flowing red, white and rose wine plus pink bubbly.

When? Every Tuesday

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (056) 994 7429. @marebybussola

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy passes for Dhs75 for entry and a complimentary starter. It’s open from 10am to 6pm.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 6pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Villamoré

Villamoré nestled in the luxurious Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah has a Tuesday and Friday offer for ladies called Aphrodite Ladies’ Day. For Dhs150, ladies will receive vouchers to enjoy five of Villamoré’s refreshing cocktails and complimentary access to the resort’s pool and beach. Feel hungry? Ladies can also avail 50 per cent off from the pool and beach menu.

When: Tuesday and Friday

Villamoré, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 4pm, Tues and Fri, Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. @villamoredubai

WET Deck

On Tuesdays, ladies can head to Wet Deck at W Dubai – The Palm for a ladies’ day deal that includes four hours of bottomless beverages from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs149. Fuel up with 30 per cent off the poolside menu, and soak up the vibes from the live DJ.

When? Every Tuesday

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

White Beach

Back with a gorgeously boho new look is White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. If you’ve been for the pool and the lulling waves, this season make sure you stay for the food too. Back for the new season is their Tuesday daydreamer ladies’ day deal, where the gals can enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs200 and a special discounted menu for bites.

When: Tuesdays

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Tuesdays, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity, with a duo of deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, ladies enter for free and get pool and beach access without spending a dirham – plus a welcome drink on arrival. On Thursdays, they crank things up a notch, with all-day pool and beach access from 10am, then unlimited wine and cocktails from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs149 for ladies. Gents can get in on the same deal for Dhs249.

When? Every Tuesday and Thursday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 10am onwards Tuesday, free entry, 10am onwards Thursday, Dhs149 for unlimited drinks from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

CLOSED FOR SUMMER

Be Beach (Closed for summer)

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. They invite ladies to enjoy a wallet-friendly deal every Wednesday, where you’ll pay Dhs160 for pool access, a canape platter, seating in the lounge and four hours of unlimited wine and sangria from 12pm to 4pm. If you want a sunbed by the pool, it’s Dhs210, which also adds spirits to your drinks package. For Dhs240, you’ll get Prosecco, too.

When? Wednesdays

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 4pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Drift (Closed for summer)

The stunning beach club is back open for the season and with it returns the Ladies Who Drift ladies’ day. Get ready for bliss. Every Tuesday the ladies can enjoy a welcome drink and access to a sun lounger for only Dhs99.

Drift also has a second ladies’ day on Thursdays where you can enjoy all-day pool and beach access with a glass of Champagne on arrival for Dhs99.

When? Tuesday and Thursday

Drift Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 8pm, Dhs99 on Tues and Dhs99 on Thurs. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Nikki Beach (Closed for summer)

Tuesdays are for ladies at Nikki Beach, when this world famous beach club hosts its weekly ladies’ day. Perch up poolside and for Dhs150 you’ll get a lounger to soak up the sun, plus six beverages from a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. There’s also a discounted food menu and entertainment to keep you enjoying the vibes all day long.

When: Tuesdays

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 6pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. nikkibeach.com

Images: Supplied/Facebook