8 stunning Dubai restaurants with a view

Perfect for impressing visitors…

In Dubai, we’re blessed with a whole array of panoramic vistas that promise instant wow-factor. Whether it’s endless shades of ocean blue or striking cityscapes, we’ve found 8 of the best restaurants with a view in Dubai.

For Burj Khalifa views: Thiptara

Old but gold, Thiptara at Palace Downtown is a beautiful Thai restaurant that gazes out over The Dubai Fountain. The interiors were recently upgraded and have a grand and upscale feel, but – weather permitting – you’ll always want to book a table on the terrace. Shaded by a wooden pergola and snaking around one length of the restaurant it’s perched on the edge of Burj Lake, and provides picture-perfect views of the Burj Khalifa’s light and laser show as it illuminates after dark. It’s also your front row seat to the Dubai Fountain shows, that take place every 30 minutes from 6pm. On the menu, a rich tapestry of Thai flavours designed to share.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 428 7961. @thiptaradubai

For Burj Al Arab views: Nuska

Social, open-fire cooking paired with the most picturesque views of the Burj Al Arab await at Nuska. It’s got a pretty boho feel, with tables across the terrace that spills down to a more relaxed lounge on the beach, and even sun loungers for those looking to bliss out and make a day of it. It’s a stunning spot that’s fast become one of Dubai’s most popular beachfront restaurants thanks to its daily rosé lunch deal, and front row seat to admiring the sail-shaped facade of the ‘7 star’ hotel. Inspired by the Babylonian god of fire and light, Nuska, offers Mediterranean dishes that are prepared fresh over a coal fire you can enjoy with a side of ocean views.

Nuska, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily midday to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

For Palm Jumeirah panoramas: Mott 32

Drawing its name from the address of Manhattan’s first Chinese convenience store, which opened in 1981, the vibe and energy at Mott 32 are inspired by the dynamic and cosmopolitan centre of New York’s Chinatown. The venue showcases an East-meets-West aesthetic, marrying industry New York-loft inspired styles with traditional Chinese elements. But you’re reminded that you’re firmly in Dubai when you book a table on the long, glass-lined terrace, that runs the entire length of this 73rd floor Chinese restaurant, where the views stretch as far as the eye can see along the JBR shorefront, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 4.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

For uninterrupted sea views: Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. As is customary for Tashas Group concepts, the attention to detail in the interiors is outstanding, but when you can tear yourself away from the rich and retro aesthetic, the gorgeous views of the Arabian Gulf, and sandy beach dotted with palm trees make this a gorgeous restaurant with a view for when only beach vistas will do. Wherever you sit, you can enjoy classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 9am to 12am weekends. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

For Marina skyline views: Sushisamba

If you don’t make a reservation at SushiSamba for the incredible Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian fusion cuisine masterminded by chef Moon, let it be for the stunning 270-degree views that make this one of the most wow-worthy indoor restaurants in Dubai. Finished in rich colours of burnt orange and brass, this is a seriously glamorous spot, perched high on the 51st floor of the Palm Tower. Coupled with lots of leafy foliage and double height ceilings, it’s one of Dubai’s most photogenic restaurants, and wherever you sit, you’ll be able to marvel at the incredible city skyline.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Sun to Wed, 6pm to 2am and Thurs and Sat, 6pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

For sweeping city vistas: At.mosphere

Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, the views from At.mosphere are unmatched. The world’s highest restaurant features both a restaurant and a lounge, both of which have a gloriously grand Art Deco feel. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, there are a la carte menus, as well as tiered stands of treats for breakfast and afternoon tea that are special menus ideal for special occasions or when visitors come to town. Sunset in the lounge is particularly special, as is dinner in the restaurant, where a menu of delicate Mediterranean fine dining is paired with twinkling city lights.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

For views from Old Dubai: Tomo

Another firm favourite on Dubai’s ‘restaurant with a view’ circuit, Tomo has been welcoming guests to the OG Raffles Dubai since 2012. This Wafi rooftop restaurant is a must-try not just for its inventive and flavourful Japanese cuisine, but also for its unique perspective of the shiny Downtown skyline from the city’s older outskirts. The Tatami terrace features low-lying lounge seating, where you can snuggle up under a heater and gaze out across the glass-walled terrace, as well as counter seating with direct Burj Khalifa views, to taste your way through the restaurant’s omakase menu.

Tomo, Raffles Dubai, Wafi, daily 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 357 7888. @tomodubai

For Ain Dubai views: Attiko

If you’re looking for a special spot to toast the sunset, make reservations at Attiko. The sleek rooftop offers brilliant views of Ain Dubai, Dubai Harbour and beyond from the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music. Go for sunset, and stay into the later hours when the venue comes alive with a glamorous crowd who flock here to enjoy the sips and vibes.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open daily, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 350 9983. theattiko.com