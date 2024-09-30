Sponsored: Complete with a new menu, free-flowing drinks, and an hour of gameplay included…

Topgolf is one of the best spots in Dubai for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment. And now joining the roster of weekly events that includes pub quizzes, happy hours, ladies’ night and roast dinners taking place at Toad in the Hole, the relaxed gastropub housed inside Topgolf, is a Saturday brunch.

Launching on Saturday October 5 and taking place every week thereafter, the fun-filled afternoon promises an extensive menu of pub favourites, free-flowing drinks, games, and even an hour of Topgolf gameplay thrown in.

The three-hour package follows one of our favourite brunch menu formats: with sharing starters served to the table, an a la carte choice of main, and then a sweet treat from the roaming dessert trolley. To start, you’ll get plates of breaded mushrooms, a chicken tikka share and tear, cauliflower popcorn and Scotch egg. Your choice of main features a la carte big-hitters like fish and chips, beef cheek pie or a signature burger. Then for dessert, options include apple crumble, treacle tart and an indulgent chocolate cake.

While there’s plenty to look forward to on the foodie front, the beverage packages are also extensive, with bottled beers and a trio of cocktails featuring alongside wine and spirits in the house package (Dhs399). If you go premium, expect everything in the house package, plus prosecco, draught beer and three more cocktails (Dhs479).

And of course, you’re at Topgolf, so you’ll also get to work on your swing with an hour of gameplay. But that’s not all. With DJ Darryl Rees hosting, you can expect an array of games to get competitive with over brunch, and a live DJ spinning all of your favourite hits.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs479 premium. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. @topgolfdubai