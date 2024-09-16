Check in your luggage at home with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
All you need to do is fly…
Flying with Air Arabia through Zayed International Airport (AUH) just got a whole lot easier, as a new service has just been launched that will have you checking in your luggage and collecting your boarding passes – from the comfort of your home.
This will have you speeding through the airport instead of waiting in long queues to get checked in, en route to your favourite travel destination. The new checkin service has been launched in partnership with Morafiq Aviation Services, who have been taking notable steps towards streamlining the travel experience for passengers.
But how?
You can book the home check-in service on either Air Arabia’s website, or on Morafiq’s website or mobile app, from 24 hours up to 5 hours before you fly.
But here’s where it gets interesting.
Once you’ve checked in yourself and your luggage, a Morafiq agent will collect your luggage and drop off your boarding passes – at home.
More news…
Morafiq has also set up a third location in Al Ain’s Central District, which adds to their existing locations at Yas Mall and in Musaffah. The location will service passengers booked through Zayed International Airport – across all of the airlines based in AUH – Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air.
Morafiq continues to revolutionise the travel experience for passengers based in Abu Dhabi, with innovative solutions aimed at making travel easier.
