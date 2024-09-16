But how?

You can book the home check-in service on either Air Arabia’s website, or on Morafiq’s website or mobile app, from 24 hours up to 5 hours before you fly.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Once you’ve checked in yourself and your luggage, a Morafiq agent will collect your luggage and drop off your boarding passes – at home.

More news…

Morafiq has also set up a third location in Al Ain’s Central District, which adds to their existing locations at Yas Mall and in Musaffah. The location will service passengers booked through Zayed International Airport – across all of the airlines based in AUH – Etihad Airways, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Wizz Air.

Morafiq continues to revolutionise the travel experience for passengers based in Abu Dhabi, with innovative solutions aimed at making travel easier.

@airarabiagroup @morafiq.ad

Media: What’s On archive, supplied