A true celebration of culture…

While we’d like to believe summer is (nearly) over, the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri is taking things one step further, with a celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn harvest festival on Tuesday, September 17.

You’ll be able to get a glimpse of how the ‘mooncake festival’, which traditionally honours the harvest moon, is celebrated and whether it is food, drink or entertainment you seek, you’ll find all of it here. Feast on an assortment of traditional flavours as you discover a special Mid-Autumn Festival dinner menu at Shang Palace from 6pm to 11pm, with a a range of appetisers, mains and desserts to be enjoyed, paired with house beverages. If you’re heading over for their dim sum lunch, you can order from a Yum Cha menu that features dishes such as the asparagus and prawn dumplings and chicken barbecue bun, alongside other sichuan and Cantonese dishes. For dessert, savour an array of limited-edition mooncakes, such as the pandan lotus and red bean paste varieties.

Those visiting for the dim sum lunch will be able to enjoy the ancient Gongfu Tea ceremony at 1pm by the resident tea master, and for culture lovers, a fan dance performance and an age-old lantern release ceremony will be held by the infinity pool, symbolising hope and prosperity.

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, September 17, from Dhs198. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

