Taken the world by storm and now the World Islands in Dubai by storm is none other than all three DJs that make up the iconic group, Keinemusik. The opening of the highly anticipated Soho Beach Island in Dubai will be headlined by Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 9.

Keinemusik has in various forms, had performances all over Dubai in the last year. Adam Port and Rampa headlined the opening of Playa Pacha at the FIVELuxe hotel. Keinemusik also had their first debut performance in Dubai at Soho Garden in November of last year.

If you aren’t familiar with the trio, they are an iconic group of DJs who have taken the world by storm, literally with their signature Kloud at every performance. From gigs at the pyramids of Giza to clubs across Europe and the world – they are everywhere we love them.

You will know Keinemuisk for their electric mix of deep house and liquid house. They have taken TikTok by storm with soundbites from sets, but have also released hits including Move, Thandaza, and countless other incredible remixes.

We aren’t entirely sure what the price of tickets are just yet, but as soon as we have a confirmed price, you’ll know too.

The season is back

If you can’t wait until November for Keinemusik, we have a long list of gigs taking place across the UAE this season. From Backstreet Boys in the capital on October 23, as well as Eminem on December 7.

In Dubai, get ready for the list:

We have got, Enrique Iglesias this September 13. In October is the opening of Ushuaia Dubai and with that we welcome performances from Calvin Harris (October 26), Adriatique present X (November 16) and much more to come. Martin Garrix will also be making another headlining performance at Atlantis The Palm on October 26.

Keinemusik at the opening of Soho Beach Island, World Islands, Dubai, November 9, ticket prices TBC. @sohobeachdxb

