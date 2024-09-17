Would you propose, sight unseen..?

It’s a difficult question to answer. But singles from across the globe have been putting the theory of love is blind to the test, including eligible singles living in Dubai and the UAE.

The Love is Blind Habibi is set to hit our Netflix profiles on October 1.

Wil you…

If by some miracle you’ve never watched any of the renditions of the hit reality TV show – here’s what to expect. The couples enter pods for a total of two weeks, where they essentially all date each other behind a wall. Then slowly but surely, couples pair off, magically falling in love with each other’s voices, souls, and personalities.

Only after popping the question will their physical appearances be revealed on a red carpet. There they propose once again, this time with a ring. After most of the couples partner up and get engaged, they are jetted away to a dreamy and romantic destination where they must test their chemistry and eventually meet all of the other contestants they’ve dated.

After this romantic getaway, the couples are brought back to reality where they are given their cellphones, return to their jobs. They must discover if their relationships can withstand the real world, friend and family intervention and all the trivialities of real life.

Blind dates

Love might be blind, but it’s also contagious. They’re are currently five series of the OG American Love is Blind on Netflix, as well as Love Is Blind: Brazil, Love Is Blind: Japan, Love Is Blind: Sweden, Love is Blind: UK. Further serialisations in Germany, Argentina, and now confirmed by Netflix MENA, Love Is Blind, Habibi with its lens firmly focused on prospective couples in the UAE – dropping on October 1.

What we know about the UAE show

We know the Love is Blind Habibi version will feature “young single Arabs living in Dubai and the UAE on their quest to find true love”. We also know that it will be presented by Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr.

How to apply in the future

If you fit the criteria, are sick of dating apps, don’t mind the idea of your private life suddenly becoming a lot more public and are interested in signing up to this experiment, Wikipedia suggests that the show recruitment process involves the production team actively seeking out the participants via social media as well as in real life. There may also be more direct routes of application, but more news on that when we get it.

Lasting love?

Can this unconventional roadmap to love ever truly build lasting relationships? According to Business Insider – only 10 couples (from 28) from the five seasons of the American show eventually got married. Of those eight remain happily, romatically ensconced.

Images: Instagram/Provided