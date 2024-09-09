Education is a never-ending ride – Sheikh Mohammed…

On September 9, 2024, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to social media to announce a new project which will develop the education sector in the UAE: the launch of the National University of Dubai.

الإخوة والأخوات … نطلق اليوم مشروعاً جديداً ضمن مشاريعنا لتطوير التعليم في بلادنا …

نطلق جامعة دبي الوطنية .. باستثمارات مبدئية 4.5 مليار درهم .. هدفها أن تكون ضمن أفضل 50 جامعة شابة خلال العقد القادم .. وتوفير برامج أكاديمية تخصصية ومستقبلية .. وأن تكون ضمن أفضل الجامعات في… pic.twitter.com/KKpDqHGdW0 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 9, 2024

In a post shared on X (previously, Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed stated that the National University of Dubai will have an initial investment of 4.5 billion dirhams. The Ruler added that it will be among the top 50 young universities in the next decade providing specialised and future academic programs.

Sheikh Mohammed added, ‘The university has an Emirati identity, its programs are international, and its outputs will serve our development path.’ He ended the post by stating, ‘The world is changing rapidly.. and the real challenge is to create generations capable of absorbing these changes and harnessing them to create a better future for us and our country, God willing.’

In the past, Sheikh Mohammed shared a quote on his social media account on education which says, “Education never stops. What is new today will become old in a while. To the elder generations, the diploma was the end of the journey. But with our new generations, education is a never-ending ride. Even doctors, lecturers and teachers must continuously upgrade their knowledge. Education is infinite, and we learn new things every day. When a person claims to know everything, he stops progressing and falls behind.”

In the post, he shared that HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will be appointed Supreme President of the University, and HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will be Senior Vice President of the University.

We are keeping an eye on this new project and will share details when we know more.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM)