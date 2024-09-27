Complete with a towering Christmas tree, Santa’s grotto, snow park, a licensed bar lounge, ice rink, live carol singers, and more…

From winter sun to record-breaking Christmas trees, it really is the most wonderful time of the year in Dubai… After a successful debut at Emirates Towers last year, Dubai’s Winter District is back – bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.

From December 14 to 22, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer.

For the little ones, there will be Santa’s grotto, a snow park, ice rink, and inflatables. Meanwhile, grown-ups can tick off their Christmas lists at glittering stalls brimming with locally crafted ornaments and one-of-a-kind gifts, before retreating to the cosy bar lounge for a festive tipple (or two).

Foodies can indulge with a variety of food trucks including the likes of Joe & The Juice’s Rolling Joe truck, Freedom Pizza, and healthy snacks from Fade Fit. And for more festive fun, try your luck at carnival games or let the children get creative at the workshops.

Festive calendars at the ready

Also returning this year, Aura Skypool, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool, is hosting their dreamy Christmas movie night in the sky. For Dhs650 per person, guests can get into the festive spirit with a screening of The Holiday – taking place on Thursday December 12. The evening begins from 8.30pm, where you’ll be able to toast to silly season with free-flowing bubbles and graze on festive canapes, while admire the views from the Aura Lounge.

Winter District, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Dec 14 to 22, 2024. 12pm to 12am. @winter.district

