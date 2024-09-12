Next-level wellness in Dubai Marina…

Most of us have conversations about our hair here in the UAE. For me, it usually revolves around hair loss, thinning, dry scalp, frizziness and split ends. No matter what shampoo, conditioner, oil, or mask I try – nothing has had a lasting impact.

Because I have curly hair (ringlets), taking care of my locks can be a little more complicated than the average hair type. And one of my biggest areas of concern has become hair loss. So much so, I’ve come close to just chopping it all off out of frustration.

So, when Casa Aire, a new wellness space promising top-to-toe transformations, opened its doors in Dubai Marina, I was first in line to give it a go. To get the most out of a session, I booked in for the Harmony Of Zen treatment (Dhs715).

As I walk in, I’m reminded of a Google review I read that called it a ‘Disneyland for ladies’. It feels fitting. I was given a bathrobe and a cotton slip before being offered a refreshing lemonade water. I relaxed, soaking in the sound of the water fountain and light music.

I should probably point out that as if on command, my hair was in a state of disarray on the day of the treatment. Not on purpose, of course, but I wanted my hair to be product-free, which meant I looked semi-alpaca-like thanks to the Dubai humidity.

When my therapist met me, we headed to the hair treatment room where a Korean air pressure point bed was waiting for me attached to the pièce de résistance, the Korean head bath.

Once under the covers, it was a minute or so before the massage bed got to work. A heated eye mask is swiftly placed on my eyes and the therapist begins the treatment, taking scans from various parts of my head whilst I lay there internally cringing at what she’s seen.

Looking at my scans, my therapist Huma decided the Aromatic Rosemary line would be best for me. She begins with a quick hair wash with the Korean head bath to rinse off any product before a scrub is applied and massaged into my scalp. Not long after, my scalp started to feel tingly and cool. Another hair wash and already, it felt like my scalp was receiving some much-needed oxygen.

A shampoo is applied and then gently worked in and washed away with another spritz from the head spa. Next, conditioner is applied, after which the Korean head spa lets out steam to lock in the product.

Once the product is rinsed off, I feel a gentle spritz in my hair before it is lightly massaged in. And just like that the one-hour session is over, but I did feel like my scalp was squeaky clean. And the scans I’m shown thereafter prove it.

Huma stated that I did have a bad hair fall and suggested I use the Rosemary Active V – an anti-hair loss tonic from Aromatica (Dhs114). Having heard of the wonders of Rosemary from a close friend and desperate to see a long-lasting change in my hair, I made the purchase.

Before you leave, you are free to use the amenities and enjoy another beverage and some light snacks. I left with my hair and scalp feeling squeaky clean making mental notes to ditch the cheap off-the-shelf products and to listen to the professionals.

Casa Aire Wellness, Marina Terrace, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 9pm, Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)52 975 0606. @casaairewellness

Images: Supplied