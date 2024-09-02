*phone drop*

Picture this: it’s lunchtime, and all you’re waiting for is a call from the food delivery driver. Your phone lights up, and you excitedly pick it up, but… much to your dismay, it’s a telemarketing executive trying to sell you a new credit card. Nothing can be more exasperating, especially when the ‘hangry’ vibes are starting to kick in.

If these many phone calls annoy you, you’ll be glad to know that the UAE has implemented strict rules for telemarketers to ensure consumer’s privacy.

The Ministry of Economy and the TDRA announce new resolutions on controls and procedures regulating telemarketing effective from mid-August 2024 pic.twitter.com/8Xc9S6Cyos — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) June 9, 2024

So, what do you do if you keep getting cold calls in the UAE?

Marketing companies must obtain prior approval from authorities to practice telemarketing. They can only make calls from 9am to 6pm If you hang up on the caller or reject the offer, you will not be allowed to receive a call on the same day as per the new rule.

You can register a complaint with the authorities if they break the rules.

Furthermore, marketing calls can only be made from phone numbers registered under the licensed company. Callers must ask if consumers wish to continue the call before they start marketing their product.

If the calls are still too frequent for you, you can register to be on a ‘Do not contact’ list with your telecommunication provider. Etisalat, du and Virgin Mobile all offer this service.

“#هيئة_تنظيم_الاتصالات” توضح طريقة الإبلاغ عن المكالمات التسويقية غير المرغوب فيها، من خلال إرسال كلمة Report متبوعة بمسافة، ثم رقم الهاتف الذي تود الإبلاغ عنه، في رسالة نصية إلى 1012 للإبلاغ عن صاحب الرقم pic.twitter.com/4Abv0rvl2h — فرسان الإمارات (@Forsan_UAE) August 29, 2024

You can also report the number by sending a text to 1012 with the word <REPORT> followed by a space with the phone number to report the number that contacted you.

Penalties

Failure to abide by the new rule will result in fines of up to Dhs150,000, plus a partial or total suspension of the activity, license cancellation, and denial of telecommunication services inside the UAE for up to a year.

*UAE phones now display the business name of unknown callers*

The above rules will apply to all licensed companies in the UAE, including free zone companies. They also apply to marketing text messages and messages through social media applications.

