15 outdoor date 'day' ideas for fun winter dates in Dubai

We’ve all done date nights…

But have we done date ‘days’? Dates in the daytime, beyond the dinner, the drinks and the movies. The age old dating drill of a meal plus some kind of entertainment has evolved to take different forms. The people are looking for more stimulating, exciting, more creative activities to do together and honestly, we love that change. Gone are the days of boring dates – this is the era of unique dates (outdoors in this edition, so we can make the most of the gorgeous incoming weather). Take your pick from this list.

Take a swing at Topgolf

Looking for a laidback outdoor date activity? Topgolf has bays with stunning views and hours of fun gameplay, as well as a menu with delicious bar bites and bits that will keep you energised for your match. First dates can be awkward, so something simple like this will allow you to relax and have some no-strings-attached fun.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon to Fri, opening to 3pm, until Aug 30, Tel: (0) 4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai

Go crystal clear kayaking

Kayking is one thing, crystal clear kayaking is another. Jump into a 100 per cent transparent kayak and take a tour as you witness the beautiful crystal waters beneath. It’s a unique experience and perfect for outdoorsy types who are looking to bond over a new activity. For those incredibly daring, they even offer a clear paddleboard.

Crystal Clear Watersports, Jumeirah, Dubai, 6am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 56 473 8459, @ccwatersports

Bike away at Loop

Bear in mind, much in this list is going to be active and adventurous – such is the nature of outdoor activities here. Meydan’s biking track, Loop, is as picturesque as it gets, with scenic views of the iconic Dubai skyline.You can hire hybrid bikes from Dhs50 per hour and Dhs80 for two hours, or road bikes from Dhs70 and Dhs99 for two hours. All bike rentals come with a helmet, light, bottle holder and phone holder. The rental store and café is open from 5am to 11pm daily.

Loop, Meydan, 5am to 12am, Tel: (0) 55 505 1115, @loopdxb

Explore Global Village

A bit basic, but never misses. Global Village is coming back soon and we can’t think of a more well-rounded day out. Gorge on food from around the world, shop their culture, witness their performances and explore the globe from here. Another one of those non-committal types of date ideas – simple, easy, chilled out.

Global Village, from Wednesday October 16, ticket prices TBC, globalvillage.ae

This ones for the foodie pairs. A food truck park of sorts, Last Exit is one of those places you go to for a road trip that won't kill the joy. There are many locations in and outside the city and they all feature meals on wheels of an impressive variety. The themed concept is open to the public round the clock, so you can indulge in some street food whenever your heart desires. Across various locations, @lastexitdubai

An outdoor space like no other, Dubai Safari Park gives you a chance to get up close and personal with an incredible variety of wildlife. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals. 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, as well as amphibians and invertebrates. It's divided into four different villages and offers numerous experiences for you to get into the field. Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa 5, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (800) 900. dubaisafari.ae

Ripe Market is back in the outdoors – it's original, true self, and a great place to spend a morning exploring farmer's produce, farm to table food solutions, homegrown businesses, fashion, trinkets and more. The moving pop-up makes for a simple, wholesome day where you can connect and get to know the person better, all while shopping for freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artwork. Culture lives here. The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 12 until May 2025, Tel: (0)4 315 7000, @ripemarket

Dubai's old town stands firm and proud to this day, as a symbol for the humble beginnings of this city. There's so much to see and do, with old local restaurants and dishes to try, museums and heritage markers to explore, souks to shop from and art to see. Take an abra ride to the other side of the creek and explore some more there, and you'll be sure to discover something new togther.

If you want to learn an exciting new hobby with friends or make the most of the stunning Arabian Gulf from a unique perspective, then Wind Rises' sailing experience is a great place to start. Whether you're a seasoned sailor or dipping your toes into the world of sailing for the first time, this experience promises thrills, stunning views, and a whole lot of joy. Nothing that'll bond you like learning a new skill together. Wind Rises, Port Rashid, Dubai. Weekdays from Dhs200 per person, weekends from Dhs380 per person. From Dhs1,020 for full boat. Tel:(0) 58 106 50 26. @windrisesdubai

If your lot is a bit more fun and experimental, a hot air balloon experience may be très fun. Hero Balloon Flights is launching a luxurious hot air balloon ride, complete with a scenic ride in the latest Land Rover Defender 130, a mesmerising drone show to begin the day, a breathtaking hot air balloon flight over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, a an in-flight falcon show, elevating your adventure to new heights, a gourmet breakfast inspired by the ancient Greek philosophy of the Four Elements. If you're extravagant in your gestures like that, this is for you. Hero Balloon Flights, @heroballoonsdubai

If your lot is a bit more fun and experimental, a hot air balloon experience may be très fun. Hero Balloon Flights is launching a luxurious hot air balloon ride, complete with a scenic ride in the latest Land Rover Defender 130, a mesmerising drone show to begin the day, a breathtaking hot air balloon flight over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, a an in-flight falcon show, elevating your adventure to new heights, a gourmet breakfast inspired by the ancient Greek philosophy of the Four Elements. If you’re extravagant in your gestures like that, this is for you. Hero Balloon Flights, @heroballoonsdubai

Get adventurous in Hatta Wadi Hub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta)



If you’re truly adventurous and seeking adrenaline-fuelled thrills, then we already know Hatta’s offering of outdoor activities.You’ll be pleased to hear that all of your favourite alfresco activities will return. So you’ll be able to enjoy a day of archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. An activity is a great way to bond and for the true personality to emerge.

visithatta.com

Chill out at a pool day

The first beach club by the Nobu brand, Nobu by the Beach offers a premium experience with sleek sun loungers, a refreshing infinity pool and top service. While many beach clubs in the city come with thumping DJ sets and lashings of live entertainment, Nobu by the Beach favours a more relaxed feel, where chilled background beats allow you to enjoy the palm-tree fringed pool and plush loungers in serenity. As well as lounger rates, there are also a range of day bed and luxury cabanas available, starting from Dhs1,000 per couple (non-redeemable).

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com

Take a hike

One of the closest hiking spots to Dubai, Wadi Shawka is just an hour away and is great for beginners. Shawka has several varied routes. You can choose from a quick ramble or make a day of it and include the Shawka pools, too. Whichever you pick you’ll enjoy impressive, panoramic views (aka several ‘Gram opportunities). It’s dog-friendly, too but keep them on a leash as you don’t want them to wander too far.

Make a picnic

A picnic is the cutest, most laidback date idea and a great way to make a road trip to the Al Qudra Lakes or somewhere else and spend some quality time with each other. You can build your own basket (picnic foods hit different), load some chairs or a mat in the back of your car and camp out in a park or by some lakes. A barbecue is an additional, optional element – of you’re feeling super creative.

Take a seaward trip to Musandam

A trip to Musandam may seem like too much time but companies like Musandam Sea Adventure offer full and half-day dhow cruises. The mountainous peninsula of Musandam is all clear blue waters, dolphins and dhow trips. Those looking for history can head to the capital of Khasab for museum displays and forts that date back to the 17th century. Hop aboard a traditional dhow and sail through the majestic fjords, spotting the local pods of dolphins as you go.

msaoman.com