As the summer temperatures cool down, the city’s events calendar heats up. This month, Dubai’s foodie scene is brimming with must-visit events and pop-ups. Here are seven events to add to your foodie calendars:

The food festival

When: October 26 and 27

Alserkal Avenue‘s epic two-day food festival, What The Food, returns this month, taking place on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. Expect to see a curated line up of homegrown chefs, artisanal producers, entrepreneurs and artists, all bringing the low down on the hottest, freshest trends and cutting edge culinary concepts from the future. The two-day festival, taking place from 10am to 10pm, is free-to-enter and will be packed with foodie pop-ups, workshops, art, photography, live entertainment, demonstrations, and more. Find out more here.

The celebration

When: Until October 27

An authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest is taking place at the German Biergarten at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until October 27. On top of the festivities including live German bands, games and raffles, there’s the Oktoberfest brunch every Saturday, featuring an authentic Bavarian buffet and free-flowing drinks starting at Dhs250. On Sundays, indulge in the Oktoberfest roast with a three-course meal for just Dhs110. For the ultimate experience, try the sharing pan with a 3-litre beer tower for Dhs599.

The dinner

When: October 10 and 16

This new City Walk hotspot has hit the ground running with its can’t-miss menu paired with beautifully chic interiors, soulful service, and rare ability to impress every guest that steps through its doors. Not to mention its fabulous ladies’ night deal every Wednesday. And now, there’s yet another reason to visit this fiery home-grown spot: On Thursday, October 10, wine lovers can join Penfolds, one of Australia’s top winemakers, for an extraordinary evening featuring a delicious four-course sharing-style meal paired with five of their finest wines, including the iconic Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz for Dhs550 per person. Book here. Then, on October 16, whisky enthusiasts can embark on a sensory adventure with the Glenfiddich Grand Series, exploring the scents and flavours of five exceptional whiskies, including the Glenfiddich 23-year-old Gran Cru and the 26-year-old Grande Couronne. Book here.

The ladies’ night

When: October 10

For the fashion lovers, the Boujee Bootsale is back at shop-and-sip bar So Much Trouble, for a night of stylish finds and sustainable shopping on Thursday, October 10 from 7.30pm. From chic party wear to iconic vintage finds, gather your friends for a fun-filled shopping session where cocktails flow, fabulous outfits are tried on, and you’re strutting down the catwalk with your besties. Expect treasures from brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or a full wardrobe refresh, this is your chance to shop sustainably and stylishly. Afterwards, enjoy a fun dinner and a show at The Shophouse or delicious Italian fare at Papas, located in the same hotel.

The collaboration

When: From October 14

Asian food lovers, The Noodle House is joining forces with Curious Elephant for a special, limited-edition menu called “Feed Your Curiosity, Feed Your Soul,” available from October 14 until the end of December. This wholesome collaboration brings together two incredible women—Chef Fetty Aryanie and Melody Mok—who’ve combined their love for Asian soul food and bold, homemade sauces to create something truly unique. With dishes like Thai pomelo salad and aromatic short ribs, this menu is packed with exciting flavours that celebrate local talent and heartwarming creativity. Available at all Noodle House locations, it’s a must-try for foodies looking to spice things up.

The masterclass

When: October 11

Bonbon Café Angelo Musa at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, is hosting an exclusive pastry masterclass on Friday, October 11 from 3pm to 5pm. Join expert pastry chef Ankit Bhardwaj as he guides guests through the art of making traditional teatime pastries, including classic scones and a hazelnut and orange blossom loaf cake. With only six seats available, this intimate experience priced at Dhs1,000 is perfect for pastry lovers looking to hone their skills under one of Dubai’s top chefs.

The Halloween party

When: October 31

This Halloween, Bar Du Port invites you to step into the eerie underworld of “Under Paris” on Thursday, October 31. Inspired by the shadowy catacombs and hidden waterways of the French capital, this chic Halloween soirée promises a night of spooky glamour by the sea. Expect hauntingly good live entertainment, a live DJ, and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs290—including the exclusive “O De Mer” cocktail.

When: October 14 Homegrown foodie favourite, 1004 Umami, is bringing its one-off community event to JLT's Soon Izakaya this month. The exclusive tasting menu, crafted by the talented Yong Sup Shin, chef-partner of Brooklyn's celebrated Insa, will be priced at Dhs420 per person inclusive of one drink. The menu will feature premium products including cheese from Maison Morand, Numero Uno caviar, tequila from Quiote, and Saicho sparkling drinks. Plus, there will be live DJ sets from DJ Shef Codes and DJ Akkaouiz to keep the energy high all night long. Seats are limited, book a spot here. @1004umami

