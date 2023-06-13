They were such simple times…

For many of us, the Dubai we know (and love) is made up of futuristic skyscrapers, glitzy shopping malls, and record-breaking attractions.

But not so long ago, our fair emirate was a very different place. In fact, Dubai in 1990 would be completely unrecognisable today. It was a time when Sheikh Zayed Road was practically a desert strip. The Burj Khalifa was not even a twinkle in an architect’s eye – believe it or not, the tallest building in town was the World Trade Centre.

Lucky for us, Twitter is as good as any time capsule, and we’ve trawled it for some users’ nostalgic memories of what it was like to live in the UAE during the 1990s.

Here are some of our favourites…

1. What shopping was like before The Dubai Mall

Karama Complex: the one stop shop for all our clothing needs (with 50 Cent ALWAYS playing in the background for some reason). #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/hD8sHDTnUC — Jerusha Sequeira (@Jerusha_Seq) August 13, 2017

If you lived in Sharjah this was your version of a shopping mall #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/dW7bjWJpkq — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

2. These were the main entertainment options

The Cinema back in the day #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/dtmQXaEOvW — Ishar Kar (@isharkar) August 13, 2017

This was better than any shopping mall #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/ibv2HtOcWy — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

3. This was life before Netflix

OMG renting movies from Al Mansoor Video in Karama was basically a version of Netflix <3 #90sUAE — Devina Divecha (@DevinaDivecha) August 13, 2017

4. And Friday brunch didn’t exist yet

When the last day of the week was Wednesday… therefore there were no “Friday Brunches”… the horror! #90sUAE #Dubai — Foodsheikh (@foodsheikh) August 13, 2017

When for a brief period, our weekends were Thursday/Friday and we could barely cope. #90sUAE — Ekta (@dollz87) August 14, 2017

5. But the snacks were pretty great

#90sUAE

I used to distribute these chocolate bars to my classmates in school & feel so special pic.twitter.com/c0PK3CZnYe — Ess Caey (@EssCaey) August 13, 2017

6. So were the bevs

When Areej was enough to cool off a Dubai summer #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/nbk07lupYb — Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) August 13, 2017

The wild names of those drinks in cafeterias ?? #90sUAE #00sUAE they had even the locals lining up pic.twitter.com/tKkIIB6ozC — FavaBean (@xrkayx) August 13, 2017

7. Let’s not forget the baked goods

When all you needed was 1 dirham for the best snack in the world! #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/1x5VPgs7By — Pooja Sagar (@poozha) August 13, 2017

Friday morning meant a walk to Al Reef Bakery in Karama to buy fresh bread for our breakfast or lunch. #90sUAE — Devina Divecha (@DevinaDivecha) August 13, 2017

8. Sightseeing didn’t take very long

Your annual school trips led you here #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/MC4YgOR6Gx — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

The only tourist destination in #AbuDhabi back then. Climbing this staircase used to feel like we were on top of the world. #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/HV7F5nvHQy — Mahak Mannan (@MahakLFC) August 13, 2017

When Hili Fun City in Al Ain was the only road trip destination #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/8dJmBqwT1j — khadija alsaedi?? (@bentbu3skor) August 13, 2017

9. Getting around was easy

You could get around town for as little as AED 5 #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/dNJCytDF6w — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

When one didn’t have to worry about driving an extra 100km for missing an exit on Shk Zayed Rd #90sUAE — Niranjana (@Niranjana206) August 13, 2017

10. These were the main landmarks

One of the best hotels for special occasions and views of Dubai #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/dsnHYSaC4v — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

11. Until new ones started coming along…

When construction on this began and you thought to yourself “Who on earth would go there?” #90sUAE pic.twitter.com/Oh8Jz8wUe4 — Nick Dahlink ? (@theregos) August 13, 2017

