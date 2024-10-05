Complete with pool and beach access, drinks and sometimes even lunch…

Dubai’s ladies’ day deals take place at beach clubs across the city, and offer the opportunity to enjoy cheaper entry rates, as well as food and drinks at a set price. Coupled with an ofter show-stopping array of entertainment, ladies’ days in Dubai are often the ultimate place to party.

And if you’re looking to check out a new one, then take note of these new (and returning) ladies’ day deals in Dubai.

Lucky Fish

Secret Parties are already behind several of the city’s biggest and best ladies’ days, and they’ve just launched two more. The first of them takes place from 12pm to 6pm every Friday at the boho-chic Lucky Fish on Palm West Beach, and offers three-hours of free-flowing drinks from midday until 3pm, as well as a lunch platter, for Dhs200. There’s restaurant or lounge seating included, or for an extra Dhs100 you can also enjoy use of a sunbed. Expect all of the usual Secret Parties fun, including a DJ, singer, and dancers. Gents pay Dhs400 with Dhs350 redeemable for lounge seating, or Dhs500 for a sun lounger with Dhs450.

Riviera Fridays at Lucky Fish, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 6pm, Fridays, from Dhs200. secret-parties.com

Gallery 7/40

Secret Parties’ second new ladies’ day sees these party people take over colourful Gallery 7/40 at Palm West Beach every Sunday, so even those that work through the week can get involved. Enjoy three-hours of sips for Dhs150, or upgrade to include lounge seating for Dhs200 or a sun lounger for Dhs300, while dipping between the sand and the temperature-controlled pool. You’ll also get Greek bites and lively entertainment. Once the package ends at 2pm, the party keeps going until 6pm. Gents pay Dhs400 with Dhs350 redeemable for lounge seating, or Dhs500 for a sun lounger with Dhs450.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, 11am to 6pm, Sundays, from Dhs150. secret-parties.com

Azure Beach

Azure Beach, the sleek pool at Rixos Premium JBR, features an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. The recently upgraded She by the Sea ladies’ day on Tuesday and Wednesday has three packages to pick from, all priced at Dhs150. If you opt for the sunrise soiree, you’ll get to wake up with a trio of breakfast delights at adjacent Greek eatery Ammos, before heading to the pool for three drinks. The ‘Azure Allure’ package just comes with five drinks at the pool, or go for ‘Sunset Splendour,’ where bottomless rose is available from 4pm to 7pm, alongside pool access.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, deal available on Tue and Wed, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. azure-beach.com

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB is back in action, and with a refreshed look, sun-seekers headed to this W Dubai – The Palm hotspot can look forward to not one, but two ladies’ day deals. As well as the return of Dollhouse on Friday, ladies can enjoy a wallet-friendly deal on Thursday with Miraval Day. From 1pm to 4pm, you’ll get a beach bed and free-flowing rose for Dhs165, as well as 30 per cent off bottles of Miraval from 12pm to 8pm. Sunbeds are available first come, first serve.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Thursday, Dhs165. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Be Beach

At this boho-chic spot at Dubai Harbour, Wednesday is for Be Her ladies’ day. Relaunching on Wednesday October 2 with the beach club reopening, all packages include access to the sea-facing infinity pool, bottomless selected drinks, and a platter of canapés. But depending on which area you want to sit at, depends on what rate you’ll pay, with seating in the lounge area priced at Dhs180, beach sunbeds Dhs220, and loungers at the pool priced at Dhs240 for the second row and Dhs300 for the first row.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, 10am to 4pm, Wednesday, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdubai

Playa Pacha

Taking over FIVE LUXE’s beach club Playa Pacha every Wednesday is a brand new ladies’ day. Priced at Dhs295 for ladies, the five-hour package includes bottomless drinks, a signature lunch and pool access, all while listening to the best of Ibiza classics spun by resident DJs Drew Moreland and Callum RJ.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai

From October 16: Surf Club

Another brilliant beach club that’s now back in action is Surf Club, which reopened on October 1. As well as its legendary weekend parties and Sunday brunch, back for a new season from October 16 is the ladies’ day at Surf Club, Dreaming of Rosé, which takes place every Wednesday. With packages from Dhs200, includes beach access, free-flowing drinks and a chef’s platter from 12pm to 4pm.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 4pm, Wednesday, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

From mid-October: Nikki Beach Dubai

After an extensive renovation, Nikki Beach reopens mid-October, bringing with it a roster of beloved Nikki Beach events. Tuesdays remain for the ladies, with La Vie En Rose ladies’ day inviting ladies to enjoy pool and beach access plus six drinks for Dhs150. The venue will have a sleek new look come October 1. Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool. The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

From October 28: O Beach

Get ready to make a splash at Ibiza’s renowned party hotspot, O Beach, which officially opens on October 24. After the opening weekend, there will be daily parties all through the winter season, including an exciting ladies’ day deal taking place every Monday. At the new JBR beach club, Mondays will be for Muse, an exclusive ladies day with only 250 packages available. Priced at Dhs195, the first 250 ladies will enjoy access to a premium seating area, the pool and beach, and five drinks tokens to enjoy throughout the day. There’s also a specially priced ladies’ day menu, for those looking to fuel up as they party through Monday.

O Beach Dubai, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 11am onwards, Monday, Dhs195. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com