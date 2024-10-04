And tickets go on sale next week…

Cameras at the ready: Abu Dhabi is getting an immersive new attraction, and it’s sure to be poppin’. Get ready for Bubble Planet, a new immersive experience opening soon at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Set to launch in December, Bubble Planet promises 11 rooms of immersive fun, and plenty of Instagrammable opportunities for you and your mates. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday October 8 at 5pm, priced at Dhs95 for adults and Dhs75 for children. You’ll be able to snap them up via feverup.com.

After launching in Milan, Bubble Planet has expanded into cities including London, Barcelona, Brussels, New York, Toronto, and Singapore. And now the bubbling fun is coming to Abu Dhabi.

What’s poppin’?

Promising fun for all ages, the colourful exhibition takes you on a journey through the world of bubbles, inviting you to enter and explore bubble-filled whimsical lands across almost a dozen themed rooms. The multi-sensory experience invites children and the young at heart to be immersed in oversized bubbles, balloons, soap, virtual worlds and so much more.

Instagram-friendly rooms will include the LED Room, where you’ll walk with creatures under the sea, a super-sized bubble bath ball pit room, and the infinity room, where a world of illusions will transport you to a dream land.