Foodies, mark your calendars: World-renowned chef Björn Frantzén’s first fine dining experience in the Middle East, FZN, is set to open on Friday, November 8. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, this intimate 27-seat fine dining restaurant will offer an intimate and immersive experience that brings together modern European cuisine with Japanese influences.

Upon arrival, guests will ring the doorbell before stepping into a chic, art-filled living room for canapés, followed by a guided tour. Guests can choose to sit at one of the 13 seats at the open kitchen or at one of four tables seating up to 14 guests.

The nine-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs2,000 per person, features dishes like duck bbq with yuzu, Kampot pepper and foie gras, chawanmushi with smoked beef broth and caviar, and turbot with Cecina de wagyu. To pair with the extraordinary dining experience, guests can peruse some 1,300 wine labels, opting to choose their own bottle from the cellar, or go for the sommelier wine pairing or non-alcoholic pairing. The wine pairing option is priced at Dhs1,400, a mixed pairing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic for Dhs1,100 and a non-alcoholic pairing for Dhs750.

Frantzén’s attention-to-detail extends beyond the culinary experience, and FZN’s unique atmosphere is further curated with a playlist of 300 songs put together by the chef.

Bookings for FZN by Björn Frantzén are now open for the month of November. The restaurant will open Tuesday to Saturday from 7pm, with the last seating at 8.15pm. Seats for the upcoming months will be released on the first day of each month at 10am.

FZN is one of chef Frantzén’s two exciting new openings at Atlantis, The Palm, with Studio Frantzén officially opening today, October 30.

Studio Frantzén will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine in a relaxed yet immersive setting, with “a service style that is always present, but never pretentious”. Seating up to 220 guests, the restaurant will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience.

FZN, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening November 8. Tues to Sat, from 7pm. Dhs2,000 per person. Guests aged 13 and above welcome. @restaurantfzn / Book a table here

Images: Provided