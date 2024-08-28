You could eat at a different restaurant every day for the next three decades…

There’s no question that Dubai is every foodie’s dream. Thanks to its melting pot of cultures, the city has become a hugely diverse culinary capital where you can find every cuisine from around the globe.

According to a report published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism last December, Dubai is home to approximately 13,000 restaurants and cafés.

Based on this, if you were to dine at one restaurant per day, it would take 35.6 years to eat your way through all of Dubai’s offerings, without having to go to the same place twice. Alternatively, by sampling three different restaurants per day, you could complete the foodie journey in 11.9 years. Of course, with new eateries popping up every week, this number is always fluctuating.

Named one of the best city’s in the world for foodies , Dubai is packed with a never-ending list of incredible restaurants, some helmed by critically-acclaimed chefs such as Heston Blumenthal and Yannick Alleno, while others are beloved local restaurants redefining the city’s dining scene and achieving international success.

Back in July, the third Michelin Guide ceremony took place in Dubai, awarding four new 1 Michelin Star Restaurants and a new 2 Michelin Star Restaurant: Jason Atherton’s Row on 45. Taking this into account, the city is home to three 2-Michelin-Star restaurants, 15 Michelin-starred restaurants, three Michelin Green Star restaurants, and 18 Bib Gourmand-awarded venues.

Dubai also dominated this year’s prestigious MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants with five homegrown establishments securing spots in the top 10. Orfali Bros Bistro was crowned MENA’s Best Restaurant for the second consecutive year, while an impressive 14 other local concepts, including Bait Maryam, 21Grams, Jun’s, Moonrise, Trèsind Studio, and Kinoya, earned their place on the list.

Unsure where to begin? Here’s our list of the best restaurants in Dubai 2024.

