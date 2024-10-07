Education is a basic human right…

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the introduction of a Learner’s Passport for all newborns to ensure their right to education. It was introduced during Education Strategy 2033 which took place at the start of October.

According to the KHDA, the new system will be implemented in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority.

What is a learner’s passport?

In short, the Learner’s Passport will create a personalised education journey for each learner.

According to KHDA Director-General Aisha Miran, “It will register children of mandatory school age and monitor them to ensure they enrol in schools, ensuring no child is deprived of education.” She added that the system will identify children of compulsory education age who have not yet enrolled in school, prompting immediate action to guarantee their education.

Miran goes on to explain that when a child is born, they are entered into a system, where the next educational stages are made available. Additionally, information about nurseries will also be made available so parents can make informed decisions.

Miran pointed out that the enrolment rate of Emirati children in early childhood centres is below average which affects their growth and academic achievement. She highlights that scientific studies that 90 per cent of a child’s brain develops from the day they are born to the age of five which makes it an important growth stage.

During the Education Strategy 2033, other factors were introduced including the strengthening of the Arabic language in education, elevating the teaching profession to make it one of the most sought-after careers, counselling programs with a focus on Emiratis, ensuring access for all by introducing alternative pathways (barrier-free), and more.

Miran stressed the importance of working together for the betterment of children’s future. She stated that parents need to be engaged as partners in the educational process.

