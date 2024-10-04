From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring together four brilliant rock and punk bands at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium…

Rock fans, we’ve got a musical treat for you: a brand new rock festival is coming to Dubai this November. Taking place on Saturday November 23, From The Oyster Comes The Pearl will bring the noise to the beloved Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

You can pick up your tickets now from Dhs249.

The line-up

It’s an aptly named show for this epic music event. Not only is it a nod to the humble beginnings of the UAE, but it’s also the name of headline act, The Mission’s, track from their 2013 album, The Brightest Light.

When The Mission headline this November, it will mark the band’s debut Dubai gig. Formed in 1986, this gothic rock band has enjoyed global success during three stints on the rock scene, producing 10 studio albums and a string of top hits. These include Wasteland, Butterfly on a Wheel and Tower of Strength, all of which fans can look forward to hearing – and more from The Mission’s 40-year career – this November.

Curtain call

We now also know that this will be the band’s last performance of the year.

“This will be The Mission’s final show of 2024 and we will be joined by our good friends, The Chameleons, IST IST & Clayton Troupe. The band then plan to spend next year writing & recording a new album for early ‘26 release, to celebrate our 40th anniversary.”

Track 2

Also forming part of the line-up will be The Chameleons, a legacy five-piece rock band were one of the biggest names on Manchester’s underground rock circuit in the 1980s. They’ve shared stages around the world with icons like U2, Simple Minds and The Cure, and are sure to bring their distinct guitar-heavy sound to Dubai.

Wait, there’s more

Hailing from Manchester, special guests IST IST will perform in the city for the first time, having served the musical world with their unique post-punk sound since forming in 2014. Lead by frontman Andy Keating, the band have said they’re “really looking forward to coming to Dubai and playing in front of a new audience” as part of their current tour. They’ll be performing hits from their newest album, Light A Bigger Fire, which reached number 25 in the UK Top 40, as well as their backlog of tracks from the last decade.

Alternative rockers Claytown Troupe also join the bill for the one-day music festival, when fans can expect to rock out to their hits including Ways of Love and Wanted It All.

That all-important ticket info

You can get your tickets now via platinumlist.net. Tickets start from Dhs249 for unreserved seating and Dhs349 for general admission standing. VIP standing tickets, inclusive of access to the VIP lounge, start from Dhs799. Or for the ultimate fan experience, go for the super fan standing option, priced from Dhs1,099, which gets you closest to the stage, entry to the intimate sound check, access to all VIP areas, and a gift pack that includes a signed photo.

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl is brought to Dubai by Prestige Worldwide Middle East in conjunction with Chapter 22, World of Brown & Pirate Rock Dubai.

From The Oyster Comes The Pearl, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, 5pm onwards, Saturday November 23, from Dhs249, strictly over 21s. platinumlist.net