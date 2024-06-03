WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, tickets out soon, @waterbomb_dubai_official

When: June 15, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Savage Love singer Jason Derulo was scheduled to perform in May but the concert was pushed to June 15. He is set to perform in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, May 4 as part of the EarthSoul Festival. However, Derulo is no stranger to Dubai and has performed here a number of times. The RnB singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009, with the release of his single Whatcha Say, which became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. He’s also the man behind Savage Love, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Coca-Cola Arena stage, you can expect to hear all these and more. Tickets start from Dhs199 for the Bronze and the Regular Standing category. Silver is at Dhs245, the Golden Circle at Dhs299, Diamond at Dhs399, and Diamond with meet and greet at Dhs999. Sing it with us – Jason Derulooo…

The Ocean

When: June 19, 2024

Where: P7 Arena, Media One Hotel

Fresh off the heels of a six-month world tour, Berlin-based post-metal band The Ocean will be performing at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai. Get ready to plunge into a swirling abyss of musical innovation when they take the stage. Purchase your tickets here.

French Montana

When: June 22, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

American-Moroccan rap royalty French Montana is set to perform in Dubai this June and is the second headliner for the EarthSoul music festival series. If you’re unfamiliar with this American-Moroccan rapper, then let us give you the lowdown. He’s the man behind the 2017 summer anthem Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track, Welcome To The Party. Tickets are now available via coca-cola-arena.com, priced from Dhs199. Read more here.

Xzibit, D12 and Obie Trice

When: June 29, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

These three rap legends are making their way to Dubai as part of the opening celebrations of Dubai Summer Surprises. Together the trio of artists and crew have cemented and left a mark on the hip-hop and rap scene. If you’re attending, expect to go on a night of nostalgia and musical mayhem at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are on sale here and priced from Dhs199.

September

Apocalyptica

When: September 13, 2024

Where: The Agenda

This one’s for the heavy metal music fans. Finnish band Apolyptica are making their way to Dubai this September bringing their Plays Metallica Vol.2 tour to The Agenda. The tribute ensemble is known for their unmatched stage presence and energy and you can jam along with them on September 13. Tickets start from Dhs299 and can be purchased here.

Enrique Iglesias

When: September 13, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Spanish music star will be returning to Dubai for a one-night gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 13. The Hero singer is one of the most listened-to artists of all time with a collective stream count of 40 billion across all platforms. He’s performed in Dubai several times in the past, most recently at the New Year’s Eve party at Nammos in 2022/23 and The Pointe in 2018. Prices for his performance start from Dhs299, and you can purchase your tickets here.

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Peter Bence

When: October 18, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Get tickets to see Peter Bence’s groundbreaking arrangements which blend classical and contemporary genres, transforming the piano into a symphony orchestra. His lightning-fast skills and innovative style are sure to impress. Bence’s videos went viral online earning over 1.2 billion video views with his symphony orchestra versions of pop songs from artists including Michael Jackson, Queen and Sia. He was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the Fastest Piano Player. Ticket prices start from Dhs199. Make your purchase here.

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Looking for some laughs? Then you’ll want to snap up tickets to British comedian Romesh Ranganathan who is coming to Dubai for the very first time this October. The master of major lols will perform at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in October. Tickets for the gig are on sale and priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets. Do note, that the show is for adults aged 16 and over, with those under 21 required to be accompanied by an adult aged over 21.

Matt Rife

When: October 27, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Matt Rife is known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage, and will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. Expect roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows. His current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so don’t forget to grab your tickets as soon as possible.

November

Jake Lambert

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a stop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tour. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21.

Lea Salonga

When: November 10, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Broadway & West-End lovers get excited! Award-winning superstar Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai. Lea Salonga is making a pitstop in Dubai as part of her Stage, Screen & Everything In Between tour where she will be performing all of her classic hits. She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017. When she returned in 2020, she came prepared with two show dates. We are not graced with two show dates this time, so get those tickets sorted. Read more here.

2025

January

Green Day

When: January 27, 2025

Where: Expo City Dubai

All roads lead to Expo City Dubai on January 27, 2025, as Green Day is coming to town. The four-time Grammy Award-winning rockers will be performing in Dubai for the first time and we can expect all of their banging tunes including American Idiot, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Holiday. Their guests, Offspring – are another giant of the 90s American punk scene – with huge hits Self Esteem, All I Want, The Kids Aren’t Alright, and we probably shouldn’t mention it – but yes, also Pretty Fly.

Green Day, Expo City, Dubai, Jan 27, 2025, greendaydxb.com

CAS

When: January 31, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Smash hit dream pop band CAS, musical experts of the alternative, ethereal variety, are coming to Dubai, and we can’t keep calm. The group, known and loved widely for their hazy, daze-y, euphoria-inducing tracks will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena stage on January 31, 2025. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

CAS, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Jan 31, 2025, from Dhs195, coca-cola-arena.com

Date to be confirmed

Untold

When: TBC

Where: Expo City Dubai

We don’t know much yet, but UNTOLD is returning to Dubai to Expo City Dubai in 2025. But of course, we are keeping our eyes on any updates and will let you know as soon as we know any more details.

UNTOLD Dubai, Expo City, 2025. untold.ae

